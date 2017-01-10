Nick Viall’s ‘Bachelor’: Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Sandoz Speaks Out, To Appear On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’?

Elizabeth “Liz” Sandoz has spoken out after the latest Bachelor episode that aired on Monday night showed Nick Viall sending her home after suspecting that she wasn’t there for the right reasons. After the season’s second episode aired on Monday night, Liz spoke out in defense of herself by posting a photo of herself with a caption that declared that she’s “unapologetically [her]self.” In a series of hashtags, Liz also indicated that she wouldn’t have done anything differently.

Unapologetically myself. #risk #love #livefree #runwild #speaklife #daringgreatly #untamed #aromancedlife A photo posted by esandoz (@esandoz) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

Liz received a lot of supportive comments from viewers telling her that at least she was brave enough to take a chance on love and wasn’t trying to hide her past with Nick from viewers and the other contestants. One viewer left a comment that was more down the middle, telling Liz that whatever happened that night between her and Nick obviously couldn’t have been that speculator since she didn’t want to give him her number afterward. The viewer also told Liz that she “choked” her explanation to Nick and that she just couldn’t recover considering the nature of the show, which the viewer likened to The Hunger Games.

“superjabsiv: 1) Whatever happened that night couldn’t have been all that spectacular if you didn’t want his number or reach out. 2) You choked. Whatever it is you wanted to say, didn’t come out right. In a normal dating world, it would have been recoverable. But during hunger games… nope.”

In her response, Liz didn’t address how her night with Nick was. She didn’t deny nor confirm the viewer’s speculation that her night with Nick wasn’t all that great, nor did she bash Nick. Liz simply joked back that she wishes she could have sent back a Hunger Games-type response.

“esandoz: @superjabsiv I wish I could send back the hunger games whistle and three fingers.”

Another viewer told Liz that she got a terrible edit. The viewer also guessed that Liz went through the audition process thinking that Luke Pell or Chase McNary would be the next Bachelor star. The viewer noted that both men are still single.

As Us Weekly reported in September, Luke, one of the runner-ups on JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season, was initially chosen as the Bachelor star before producers made a last-minute switch to Nick. Luke later lashed out at the show’s producers for making the switch after he already literally had his bags packed for Los Angeles. Chase, another one of JoJo’s runner-ups, was also reported to be one of the men in consideration for the big spot in the limelight.

“xjessikalynn: I think you got a terrible edit, you clearly did not repeat yourself as many times as they played it over and over. If I had to guess I’d assume you went through the vetting process assuming you’d be getting Luke or Chase as the bachelor, good thing they are both still single too????”

Liz thanked the viewer for recognizing the edit, admitting that it’s frustrating to be presented to viewers in only one way. As for whether she joined the show thinking that she would compete for Luke or Chase, she didn’t say.

“esandoz@xjessikalynn: thanks for recognizing the edit. So frustrating”

Perhaps Liz will meet Luke and/or Chase on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. One person who left a comment on Liz’s photo was Tanner Tolbert. Tanner, the husband of Liz’s good friend Jade Roper, praised Liz for staying true to herself in a tough situation. Tanner also encouraged Liz to go on the spin-off show.

“tanner.tolbert: Good job last night Liz. Tough situation but you stayed true to yourself. Better see you on paradise now”

Liz thanked Tanner for his compliment. As for whether she’s open to going on the spin-off or perhaps have already even received an offer, she didn’t say.

According to Jade, her friend Elizabeth “Liz” Sandoz definitely went on the show to meet Nick Viall. In a tweet, Jade revealed that she encouraged Liz to join the show after finding out that Nick was going to be the star and that Liz wanted a second chance with him.

I encouraged her to go on when I found out she wanted to pursue a second chance with Nick. No what-if's left before he finds his wife. https://t.co/79h6fhAplU — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 10, 2017

Considering that Jade and Tanner met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 and now seem to have a very happy marriage, it’s likely that Liz has a good impression of the spin-off. Jade and Tanner may have already persuaded Liz in person or on the phone to join the spin-off if given the opportunity. While Liz’s time on The Bachelor was short, perhaps she’ll have a much better run on the spin-off and end up getting engaged, and subsequently married, like her friend Jade.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jade Roper tweeted last week that Nick and Liz weren’t the only two people to have a hook-up after her and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding. Jade implied that there are other Bachelor alums who got intimate with other guests.

In another Instagram comment, Liz also revealed that she hasn’t watched herself getting sent home by Nick. Perhaps she doesn’t feel the need to re-live the experience? Of course, she could have simply been busy last night.

“esandoz: @_erinchilds_ I haven’t watched the second episode either????thank you!!”

On the latest Bachelor episode, Liz revealed to another contestant that she and Nick spent the night together after meeting at Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding months earlier. Liz admitted that she was pretty drunk that night, and after getting intimate with Nick, she declined Nick’s request for her phone number. She also didn’t make her night with Nick sound that great, calling it “awkward” and filled with “intermittent sex and talk.”

During a group date, Liz confronted Nick about him about pretty much avoiding her since her arrival. Liz said that she wishes Nick would have fought for her, pretty much confusing Nick since it was she who declined to give him her phone number after their night together. Later, after learning that Liz had told another woman about their night together in detail, Nick pulled Liz aside for a one-on-one talk.

"The more I talk to Liz, the less she makes sense." – Nick #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/03LkP1s2mO — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 10, 2017

Nick Viall basically asked Elizabeth “Liz” Sandoz if she was there for the right reasons or to just be on TV. Liz defended herself by giving a pretty nonsensical speech, saying that she didn’t go after him after their night together because she knew he “had stuff going on” and also because she hates phone conversations. Not buying Liz’s explanation, he sent her home. For her part, Liz didn’t seem that heartbroken. The Bachelor episode ended with a cliffhanger just after Nick told the other women that he sent Liz home and that they had sex together, setting up viewers to watch next week the ramifications of Nick’s night with Liz.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]