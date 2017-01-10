Julie Montagu On ‘Ladies Of London’: Is She Trying To Knock Down Caroline Stanbury?

Julie Montagu decided to come back to Ladies of London even though she had been hurt by Caroline Stanbury in the past. Julie wanted to bond with the other ladies and tried to get the ladies together using her passion for yoga. But she quickly learned that some of the ladies were not into her healthy lifestyle and would prefer just drink, party, and gossip.

On the previous season, Montagu was clearly hurt by some of her co-stars, but she has been busy with her new role as the owner of Mapperton. Now, Julie is speaking out about her friendship with Caroline Stanbury, as it has been a bit rocky lately.

According to a new Bravo report, Julie Montagu is now speaking out about the accusations that she’s trying to knock off Caroline Stanbury. For years, Caroline has been known as the queen of Ladies of London, and many viewers feel that Julie is trying to take over that title now that Stanbury is moving to Dubai. Of course, Caroline has already moved, and since their friendship is far from strong, it sounds like Julie is keeping busy with her Mapperton project.

On Ladies of London, Julie Montagu has been working on making Mapperton a successful venture. When she and her husband took over, she revealed that she wanted to make it a financial success. And maybe this project is helping her stay busy, as some of the ladies are very critical of women without titles on the show. But Montagu doesn’t take the drama with Caroline too personally.

“Caroline and I, I think we’re both big personalities, and I believe we’re totally opposite in every way. She’s basically rebelling against what I’m just about to take on,” Julie Montagu told Bravo about her friendship with Caroline Stanbury, adding that they are cordial with one another these days. “But right now, we’re fine. Do we speak to each other every day? No. Do we speak to each other often? No. Do we very occasionally send each other a decently nice text? Yes.”

Of course, the drama between Julie and Caroline could have something to do with Julie’s decision to stay close with Sophie Stanbury after Sophie got a divorce from Caroline’s brother. While Stanbury may have hoped that she could stay close with her family members, Montagu knows that it’s all about loyalty and respect. But Montagu doesn’t understand the whole title takeover.

“It’s the weirdest thing I’ve ever heard of in my entire life,” Julie Montagu explains to Bravo about the rumors that she’s trying to take over the title of queen of Ladies of London now that Caroline has moved to Dubai. “I’m totally myself. I don’t know how I could be Queen Bee. I mean, I’ve been called ‘nerdy’ and ‘geeky’ by people and ‘no style.'”

“She can keep her Queen Bee status if that’s what she wants,” Julie Montagu explained to Bravo, sharing that she has no interest in taking over Caroline’s queen bee status. “Listen, I’m very content and happy where I am. I’m certainly not trying to pull a crown off of anybody’s head because, listen, I already have one. I am gonna be the Countess of Sandwich. There is actually a family tiara that I wore on my wedding, so I actually do have a real one. So I’m fine with the one that I already have.”

