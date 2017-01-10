WWE Rumors: Will Triple H Return To WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 As Match Entrant In San Antonio?

Ongoing WWE rumors are focusing on which entrants may show up at the Royal Rumble 2017 match. With recent news of one participant entering the field, speculation has been raised as to another potential competitor. While Triple H has been laying low for some time, he’s still a potential competitor to show up as part of the 30-man Rumble match. Just recently, Triple H has been working press conferences, appearing at the announcement of the UK Championship tournament that takes place this weekend, and more recently in New Orleans.

Will he be in the big Rumble match, though? According to a report via WWE Leaks on Monday, SkyBet recently put out their odds for most eliminations at the Royal Rumble. While Braun Strowman leads all superstars listed with odds of 10 to 11, Triple H is also listed. “The Game” is more of a longshot, though, as he has 33 to 1 odds to have the most eliminations. It’s unlikely he’s going to get the most eliminations just based on the recent runs by other stars like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman. Also, Triple H will have to actually appear in the match if he’s going to accomplish that feat.

Looking at the Paddy Power online sports book, Triple H was recently added to their odds to just make an in-ring appearance in the match. As of this report, Hunter has odds of 4 to 6, which ranks him within the top 10 favorites to appear in the match. Currently leading all contenders is Big Show, who was sighted at the parking lot ahead of Raw in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday. Show currently has 1 to 14 odds to appear in the match, with James Ellsworth second at 1 to 12 odds.

Adding to the rumors that Triple H is set to return at the Royal Rumble is the fact that Seth Rollins was the latest superstar to enter the field. Rollins made it known Monday on Twitter, and then again during Monday Night Raw‘s opening segment.

Last year I missed @WrestleMania. This year I'll be in the main event. Officially announcing my entry into the #RoyalRumble. #tearitdown — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 9, 2017

Rollins made another tweet of note on Tuesday, just moments after a big press conference took place in New Orleans to announce that WrestleMania is returning to Louisiana in 2018. One of the major speakers at the announcement was Triple H, with his wife Stephanie McMahon there too.

No wonder I wasn't invited to the @WrestleMania presser.. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 10, 2017

The rumors going on for some time now are that some sort of feud will materialize between Seth Rollins and Triple H, leading to a big match at WrestleMania 33. The speculation has been that maybe Triple H enters the field of the Royal Rumble, or just shows up to take out Rollins. That would lead to their meeting at WrestleMania, as Triple H also was the one to screw Rollins out of the Universal Championship, basically helping Kevin Owens win it. However, one has to wonder if the Mania card is becoming a big too stacked.

Just last year, Triple H not only entered the Royal Rumble, but he won the match. That edition of the 30-man battle royal match had the stipulation that champion Roman Reigns would have to win the Rumble to remain champion. Reigns had the unfortunate draw of being the first overall entrant in the match and survived for most of it. Triple H entered at No. 30 and ended up eliminating Reigns followed by Dean Ambrose to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion. That led to a Reigns vs. Triple H match for the title at WrestleMania 32.

A similar scenario is possible in this year’s edition, although it would be Triple H just showing up to make sure Rollins isn’t awarded a Rumble win to main event WrestleMania. Based on Rollins’ tweet about missing Mania last year and wanting to main event this year, along with HHH being added to the odds to appear, it seems an attractive bet that “The Game” will be in San Antonio at some point for the big PPV.

WWE fans, do you expect to see Triple H in the Royal Rumble match? Will he cost Rollins the chance at winning the Rumble in some capacity?

[Featured Image by WWE]