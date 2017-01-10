Packers Vs Cowboys 2017: Odds, Point Spread Trends & Prediction For NFL Playoff Game Divisional Round

The Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys 2017 divisional playoff game will take place this Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Many experts have this game circled as the marquee game of the weekend – and for good reason. The Packers and Cowboys are two of the most historic franchises in the NFL, and many experts believe the winner of this game will be the NFC conference representative in Super Bowl 51.

This match-up is going to be dissected a million different ways by NFL experts, but the truth is the winner of this game will be decided by which quarterback performs the best, and right now Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott are two of the best in the game.

While many feel the Packers have the edge at QB with Aaron Rodgers, Dallas’ Dak Prescott has played beyond his years this season. Prescott hasn’t looked like a rookie one bit in 2016. However, his first game in 2017 will be the biggest of his young NFL career.

The only question now is will Prescott melt under the bright lights of the postseason?

It seems unlikely, but, as they say, the playoffs are totally different that the regular season in many ways. Every play will be under a microscope 100 times more than the regular season, and if you are the one left to be holding the bag so to speak, it can not only break your season, but it is a stigma that won’t go away until you change it.

The good news is, that also works for the positive. If Prescott out duels Rodgers, and the Cowboys advance to the NFC Championship next week, he will be hailed as the new hero in Cowboys folklore.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have the Cowboys listed as 4.5 point favorites with the over/under number set at 52.

This season, the Dallas Cowboys are 10-5-1 against the Vegas number, which includes a 5-2-1 at AT&T Stadium. When it comes to over/under totals, Cowboys’ games have gone under the point total 10 times out of the 16 regular season games.

The Green Bay Packers finished 9-7-1 against the spread this season. The Pack was just 3-5 away from home ATS. However, they are an impressive 3-1 as an underdog — which they will be in this weekend’s game.

One key factor could be the loss of Jordy Nelson.

Yahoo! Sports indicates that the Packers’ leading receiver will be resting and trying to rehab his rib injury this week and Nelson “may have a chance” to play this weekend. It looks like the decision on Nelson won’t be made until Saturday.

“Saturday if he can practice, he may have a chance,” said McCarthy, declining to go into the specifics of Nelson’s injury. “We’re not going to do anything until Saturday. I’ll know more probably on Friday.”

Not having Nelson will be big for the Packers’ offense, meaning Rodgers will have to find a new go-to guy this weekend. Maybe someone like Randall Cobb.

These two powerhouses did meet earlier this season. Back in Week 6, the Boys beat Green Bay pretty handily, claiming a 30-16 victory at Lambeau Field. That was before Aaron Rodgers declared his team would ‘run the table’ and make the postseason. Since that game, the Packers have been a totally different team, and are coming into this game riding a seven-game winning streak.

So who wins this game?

The Packers vs. Cowboys 2017 divisional playoff game is a toss up. These two teams are equal, but if Nelson is out, it will hurt the Packers in many ways. One reason that it is hard to pick against Green Bay is simple – Aaron Rodgers.

The guy is just clutch, period.

The Cowboys may win in a squeaker, but the Packers are the play.

Pick — Green Bay +4.5

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]