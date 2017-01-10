Steve Harvey Heads To Court For Shocking Racist Rant Lawsuit

It is judgment day for Steve Harvey as he heads to court for his racist rant lawsuit. The Family Feud host allegedly urged fans to “spit on white people.”

According to new court documents filed by the plaintiff Joseph Cooper, Steve Harvey must appear in court before a judge on January 23 in a Northern District of Texas Federal Court.

Radar Online reported that Joseph Cooper is suing his former boss, Steve Harvey, claiming that he recorded him going on a hateful rant on some occasions.

“I don’t give a s**t about America!”

On other recordings, Cooper said Harvey urged fans to “spit on white people” and ” go assault old white women.”

Steve Harvey was allegedly caught on these tape recordings complaining about only having “30 minutes to tell how I hate whites!”

After Cooper made these legal claims, Steve Harvey fired back with his own lawsuit. The television host insisted that the Dallas man was trying to extort him for $5 million with the damaging recordings.

Steve Harvey’s court filings alleged that Cooper tried to sell the old recordings of Harvey’s comedy routines, made more than 20 years ago.

“Mr. Cooper has initiated a campaign to essentially extort me, coerce me and embarrass me as I started to build my entertainment career.”

Cooper allegedly recorded over 120 hours worth of footage. Steve Harvey employed him in March of 1990 to videotape his comedy act at the Steve Harvey Comedy Club in Dallas, Texas.

The Steve Harvey Comedy Club no longer exists, and Steve Harvey performed for the last time as a stand-up comedian in August of 2012.

Since then, Steve Harvey has built a hundred million dollar empire including radio, television, and book publishing businesses.

Cooper sued Steve Harvey in 2014 for $20 million.

Radar Online reported that a two-month investigation uncovered the former employee of Steve Harvey’s who claimed that he has recordings of the Family Feud host going on insane racist rants.

Harvey’s lawyers claimed that every time he is hired for a new show or project, Cooper would contact executives to inform them about the embarrassing racist recordings he had in his possession.

Court documents revealed that in the deposition, Harvey admitted that the tapes contain material that is “a lot edgier” than the family-friendly jokes he tells now.

“I didn’t have to concern myself with branding or imaging or anything. You could just say — I thought I was funnier.”

These tape recordings are not the first scandal that the Family Feud host has been caught in the middle of. After his on-air goof when he crowned the wrong Miss Universe in December of 2015, his shady past began rising to the surface.

Steve Harvey’s ex-wife Mary had previously accused him of serial cheating, child abuse, and even bigamy.

In just a little less than two weeks, Harvey and Cooper will see each other face to face in court and battle it out over these recordings once and for all.

