Amber Heard Responds To Johnny Depp’s Request To Stick Her With $100k In Legal Fees

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard still haven’t resolved the money issue that is holding up their divorce despite having reached an agreement months ago. The estranged couple was at odds over how Johnny should pay out Amber’s divorce settlement after she exclaimed that she was donating it all anyway. Now, Johnny has filed documents with the court, asking that Amber be forced to pay $100,000 of his legal fees. Amber countered and fired shots at Johnny, claiming that he’s trying to delay the end of their union on purpose.

Last month, Johnny Depp and his legal team filed a request that, if granted, would force Amber Heard to pay part of his legal costs that have been incurred during their divorce. According to Perez Hilton, Johnny is claiming that Amber is not only causing extra legal fees with some of her recent stunts but that she’s also been using the breakdown of their marriage for media attention. He also said his contemptuous ex still hasn’t signed all the papers necessary to finalize the divorce settlement.

Certainly when Depp said in court documents that Heard “continues to needless litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame,” he is referring to her recent domestic violence PSA which can be seen below. Johnny Depp wasn’t named in the shocking ad because that would have violated the agreement that they already made, but it’s pretty apparent that Amber has been pushing the limits of the divorce settlement by continuing to bring up her claims that she is a victim of domestic violence.

Amber has responded to what she says is Johnny’s latest attack on his soon-to-be-ex-wife.In documents filed with the court, she wrote:

“Johnny and his counsel seem to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me. I am now told that Johnny is taking outrageous steps of seeking legal fees from me because I have asked the court to enforce the settlement agreement that we reached four months ago. I am told that Johnny somehow claims I am the one who is delaying settlement rather than the other way around. These claims are contemptible and shocking. Johnny has delayed the resolutions of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced from Johnny now.”

Amber Heard is referring to the $7 million settlement that she and Johnny agreed on back in August. Soon after news of the divorce settlement came out, Amber announced that she was going to donate all of it and that it would be split between the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the ACLU to be used for programs that benefit the survivors of domestic violence.

Johnny Depp countered Amber’s wish to gain millions through their divorce, only to give it all away. He came out in agreement with the donations and said that since she wants to give it all away, he would make the payments directly to the charities that she named himself. Then Depp did just that and made the first payment of $100,000 to both the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Naturally, Depp’s decision to bypass Heard and make the donation himself was not what she had intended. That’s when Amber fired shots at Johnny, claiming that he wanted to make the donations to earn huge tax credits for himself. She made it clear that she wanted the payments to come to her and then Amber would dole out her donations all by herself.

Slate called Amber Heard’s decision to donate all of her divorce settlement “a huge power move.” They say that $7 million is nothing to Johnny Depp but to Amber, it is a huge amount of money. By donating all of it, not only is she giving Johnny a huge middle finger, she is also silencing those who claimed she only married, and then soon after divorced the box office superstar, so she could get her hands on his money.

It seems that if Amber Heard wants to hurry up and end her marriage to Johnny Depp, then she’ll sign off on those papers and collect her payments. On the other hand, Johnny should just give her the money as soon as the legalities are taken care of and let her just do what she wants with it. Even if that means giving it all away, whether she’s doing it out of love for the charities selected or out of spite for her estranged husband.

