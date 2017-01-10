Green Bay Packers Vs. Dallas Cowboys: Bold Predictions For 2017 NFC Divisional Round Showdown

The NFL playoffs tend to bring some pretty incredible matchups to the table. The best of the best meet up every single game, after all. With that in mind, eyes should really be glued to the TV when the Green Bay Packers meet the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFC divisional round.

While Dallas has been arguably the best team in the NFL in the 2016 season (they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC), it’s the Packers who are red-hot entering this clash. Look no further than their seven-game winning streak to figure that one out. While Dallas might be 13-3 on the season, the team did lose two out of four down the stretch. However, one of those losses came in Week 17, a week in which the top teams in the league, like the Cowboys, are known to rest their starters.

Can Aaron Rodgers & Co. continue their vicious streak, or will rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott lead the Cowboys to the NFC championship game? Time, as usual, will tell. However, Green Bay might have to take the field without leading receiver Jordy Nelson (1,257 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns).

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson suffered at least two fractured ribs in the win over #Giants, sources say. Will take an incredible effort to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

As for Dallas, it is coming off of a bye week thanks to that fancy No. 1 seed, so players like Elliott and Prescott should be ready to go.

If Rodgers continues to play at an elite level (the man has thrown four touchdown passes in back-to-back-to-back games), then Green Bay very well could walk into the Super Bowl with or without Nelson.

Nonetheless, this NFC showdown has must-watch written all over it. Before the playoff festivities begin, make sure to get your fix of bold predictions.

Aaron Rodgers Looks Human For Once, Throws Two Interceptions

Aaron Rodgers had yet another magical season in 2016. No, things didn’t always look good for the Packers as they were 4-6 at one point, but Rodgers has had an MVP-worthy season.

As of late, Rodgers has been torching opposing defenses, and that might be an understatement. Against the New York Giants in the Packers’ first playoff game, Mr. Discount Double Check dropped 362 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Rodgers is playing on a level of his own right now, and he can basically make any receiver look like a Pro Bowler. He hasn’t thrown an interception since November 13. Therefore, saying he will throw two interceptions in this battle is rather bold.

However, Dallas gets this contest at home, and they are arguably the best team in the sport this season, but Rodgers has to have a slip-up or two eventually, right? Sure, he might throw a couple of scores, but he won’t play mistake-free football against the Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott Steals The Show With 200-Yard Performance

Ezekiel Elliott is yet another player who has been in the MVP talks this season. Reminder; he is only a rookie.

Elliott led the league in rushing yards in 2016 with 1,631 yards, and he will add 200 more yards to that total when the Cowboys take on the Packers.

For all it’s worth, Elliott racked up 157 rushing yards when these squads met earlier in the season. Just in case fans were wondering, Dallas won that contest by the score of 30-16, and Rodgers had one interception on top of that.

Dallas Rolls To A Comfortable Victory

The Dallas Cowboys might only win by a touchdown, possibly less, but they will be in control from the very beginning.

While Green Bay has been airing it out and making it rain on the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys aren’t too shabby in that department. They are averaging 26.3 points per game, after all. Not only that, but Dallas is only allowing 19.1 points per contest. In comparison, Green Bay is averaging 27 points per game and is giving up 24.3 points per contest.

Numbers aside, this should be one of the most entertaining games of the 2017 NFL playoffs, especially if players like Rodgers and Elliott are firing on all cylinders.

Look for Dallas to take the lead early on and never look back. Sure, Green Bay will likely keep it close, but the Cowboys’ victory will never be in doubt.

With that said, the Packers are arguably the hottest team in the playoffs (the Pittsburgh Steelers are on quite the streak as well), so it wouldn’t be a major surprise if Green Bay captured the victory.

