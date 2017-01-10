Sylvester Stallone And Casey Affleck Skirmish Over Seating Mishap At Golden Globes

Sylvester Stallone and Casey Affleck had a bit of a skirmish after a seating mishap at the Golden Globes left Stallone and his wife without a place to sit.

This was a significant event for The Expendables actor and his wife. Stallone, 70, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, were attending the Golden Globes where Stallone’s three daughters were sharing the title of Miss Golden Globes. However, when they arrived at the table where they were to watch the evening’s awards ceremony, there was only one chair left for the two of them.

The table, which included Manchester by the Sea main attraction, Casey Affleck, the film’s producer, Matt Damon, and its writer-director, Kenneth Lonergan, lacked sufficient seating for Stallone and his wife.

To make matters worse, it appears no one attempted an effort to help the Stallone’s, leaving them in an extremely awkward situation at the ritzy gala. The Stallone’s appeared to grow increasingly embarrassed and aggravated with the situation, eventually making their way to the green room backstage. They had been unaware of the seating snafu up until that humiliating moment.

Even when another chair was finally brought out for Sylvester and Jennifer so they could watch the show from the appropriate location, they remained backstage for the entirety of the Golden Globes awards ceremony.

A source told People that “There weren’t enough seats and so there was confusion, but it wasn’t personal against him.” But it was too late. “At that point, Stallone had little interest in returning to his table to sit with Affleck and the rest of the Manchester group,” People reports.

Adding to the drama, Casey Affleck eventually made his way backstage at one point during the night. Despite attempting to apologize to Sylvester Stallone over the affair, Stallone appeared to brush off the attempted amends.

A rep for Stallone commented on the affair, denying the allegations. “The story you refer to is an interesting rumor — but a rumor nonetheless,” the spokesperson said, according to Daily News. “Sylvester Stallone had a wonderful evening attending and presenting at the Golden Globes and celebrating with his family and friends.”

Stallone did appear on the stage for a brief bit with Rocky co-star Carl Weathers to present the award for best drama film. In what no doubt was a bit of vengeful satisfaction, Stallone was able to present the award to the film Moonlight, which defeated Manchester by the Sea.

On the other hand, Casey Affleck did end up winning the Golden Globe award for best actor in a drama for his performance in Manchester by the Sea.

Ben Affleck commented on Casey’s acceptance speech, noting that he was left out of the various thank you’s forever accompanying those speeches despite the fact they included Casey’s estranged wife.

“I was a little taken aback,’ Affleck joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, as reported by the Daily News. ‘That’s not the kind of thing I would do. If it’s me, you know, I thank people.'”

Kimmel pointed out that Ben Affleck remembered to thank his brother when he first received an Oscar award for Good Will Hunting back in 1998.

It certainly seems this year’s award season is off with a typically dramatic bang, with drama between stars and family members well underway.

So, what are your thoughts on the seating arrangement mixup? Was it an intentional slight towards Sylvester Stallone and his wife because of the daughters’ awarded position? Or the more likely simple mistake of not putting enough chairs out for everyone? Should Stallone have accepted Casey Affleck’s apology for the confusion? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]