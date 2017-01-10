Will ‘Flip Or Flop’ Be Canceled Following Tarek El Moussa’s Divorce Filing?

Is the future of Flip or Flop in jeopardy following news of Tarek El Moussa’s recent divorce filing?

After news broke of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s split, fans wondered whether or not Flip or Flop would be canceled by HGTV, but right away, the network released a statement in regard to the future of the series and the split between their cast members.

“When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children,” HGTV said in a statement. “HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

Flip or Flop, a series about flipping homes in Southern California, has been airing on HGTV since 2013, and Tarek and Christina El Moussa had been married since 2013.

Following HGTV’s initial statement regarding the future of Flip or Flop, E! News claimed that the show would likely come to an end sometime late this year after Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s contracts with the network expire. Now, however, there appears to be a different story, and Flip or Flop is allegedly expected to continue on with new episodes, despite the couple’s split.

“It’s civilized, or as best it can be under the circumstances. They have to make it work if they want to continue monetizing what they do,” a source told TMZ on January 10, adding that the two stars are resolved to continue appearing on Flip or Flop.

As Flip or Flop’s seventh season continues to air on HGTV, rumors continue to swirl in regard to what may be going on in the personal lives of both Tarek and Christina El Moussa. As fans may have seen, both parties have been linked to new romances after their split, Tarek with his kids’ former nanny and Christina a man who allegedly worked on her and Tarek’s pool.

“I saw Tarek recently and he was doing just fine and looked happy,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 10. “He was his usual talkative self and is adjusting to life without Christina… He’s looking to move on in 2017 on his own terms and has accepted that Christina has been dating Gary Anderson.”

Thus far, the Flip or Flop couple has not confirmed or denied allegations of new relationships, but earlier this month, it was reported that Christina had traveled to Park City with Anderson’s adult daughter. As for the Flip or Flop stars’ kids — Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1 — the former couple has remained untied and both spent time with their children on Christmas.

In addition to the Flip or Flop cast members’ decision to continue on with the HGTV series, they are reportedly also planning to release a book about flipping houses in the coming months. According to a report by People Magazine weeks ago, Tarek and Christina El Moussa will be releasing Flip Your Life in March.

“We plan to continue working together in front of the camera,” the Flip or Flop stars said in a statement to the magazine at the time. “The most difficult part of the decision to separate was the kids. We want the best for them, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that. We hope that we can get to a better place and that our kids will continue to be as well-adjusted, bright and loving as they are now.”

Flip or Flop Season 7 airs every Thursday night at 9 p.m. on HGTV. After the season concludes on January 19, a new season of Flip or Flop is expected to begin the following week.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]