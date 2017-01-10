Billie Lourd Mourns Carrie Fisher, Lourd And Taylor Lautner Step Out For First Time After Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds Funeral

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner have been nearly “inseparable” for months, and according to Hollywood Life, Lourd and Taylor are closer than ever since the double tragedy that sent Billie into the darkest time of her life.

Taylor, 24, “is staying by Billie Lourd’s side,” and he’s been there for her since Lourd, also 24, lost her beloved mother and grandmother. In the last days of 2016, Lourd’s mother, Carrie Fisher, died of a heart attack, and Carrie’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a fatal stroke only 24 hours later.

It’s got to be more than tough for Lourd, and she’s in need of the kind of support her fellow Scream Queens star, Lautner, is offering during this difficult time. Lourd “is turning to Lautner” as she emerges from the grief of losing both Fisher and Reynolds so quickly and unexpectedly. Taylor and Billie have been “spending day and night together” since Carrie and Debbie died so suddenly.

A Lourd insider said that Lautner “continues to be a rock for Billie,” and his “calming presence” is a huge help as Billie deals with her loss. The Daily Mail reports that the actress was “reeling from the death” of Fisher and Reynolds and avoiding public appearances, but it looks like she may be ready to start living her life again.

The couple was spotted out on January 8, just days after the double memorial for Fisher and Reynolds. It was the first time Lourd appeared in public since the funeral.

Billie and Taylor were the “cutest” in their matching casual hoodies as they strolled around L.A. before stopping for a bite to eat. Taylor wore a dark blue hoodie, and Billie chose forest green with black leggings and boots.

Billie even splashed on some color with a “red purse and pink-framed sunglasses,” a sign that she’s beginning to feel a bit better about life now. They both rocked the look! After a walk in the chilly air, Billie and Taylor stopped at a nearby eatery to warm up and grab a meal.

Fans were happy to see the couple out and looking relatively happy after Lourd’s tragedy.

The double memorial for the “famously-close” Carrie and Debbie was held on January 5 at their shared Beverly Hills home right next to Lourd’s house. It was a “star-studded” service packed with emotion and included mourners like “Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, Star Wars creator George Lucas, and A-list actress Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Lautner stayed with Billie throughout and now that the funeral is over, Lautner shows every sign of planning to stick around for a long time. Lourd and Lautner fans are hoping that they make it official.

With only a few days passing since Billie’s final good-bye to her mother and grandmother, it’s understandable that Lourd isn’t kicking into high gear yet, but she appears to be coping well. It’s got to be an enormous help to her that Lautner is by her side.

The outing came just as coroners released their Carrie Fisher cause-of-death report, confirming that Fisher died of a heart attack. Having the cause of death confirmed is probably a huge relief to Lourd as she returns to daily life.

