WWE News: Main Event Talent Rips New Champion After Title Win On ‘Monday Night Raw’

For weeks, the best friends known as Jeri-KO have worked together to take down the former brothers of The Shield — Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Last night on Monday Night Raw, Reigns was put at an extreme disadvantage by having to take on Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. At the end of the evening, Jericho had captured the United States Championship, and it led to another big-time star ripping him for it.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Jericho was able to capture his first-ever United States Championship, and it brought more gold to the best friends. Once that transpired, though, a former U.S. Champion decided to get a little disgruntled on his Twitter account and rip the new champ, as Pro Wrestling Sheet pointed out.

Big congrats to Jericho. after 17000 matches against Roman he finally won the us championship. Not like anybody else had a chance. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 10, 2017

For those that may not remember, Rusev was the last superstar to hold the title before losing it to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules back in September. Rusev had held onto the title for more than four months, and he had chances to get it back, but Reigns held on.

Now, Reigns has been going back-and-forth with Jeri-KO for months, and it has mostly been over the WWE Universal Championship. Just last month at Roadblock: End of the Line, Owens defeated Reigns with the outside interference help of Jericho, and that led to some big repercussions.

At the Royal Rumble in a few weeks, Reigns and Owens will clash over the ultimate title on Monday Night Raw, but Jericho will not have the chance to be a factor. The new United States Champion will be inside a shark cage and raised high into the air above the ring.

This will keep him from interfering in the match and allow it to finally be a one-on-one encounter for the title. Still, the big difference now is that Jericho has a belt around his waist and Reigns is walking into that match without a title of his own.

It is interesting that Rusev would go out of his way to make a comment directed at Jericho when the United States Title has nothing to do with him right now. It is quite true, though, that no-one has even had a shot at the belt in quite some time. Just last week on Monday Night Raw, Jericho had a singles match against Reigns for the belt, but he didn’t win it.

This week, he was luckier with Owens at his side.

At the current time, Rusev is feuding with Enzo Amore and Big Cass, and he has been doing that for the past month. When it all began, he was by himself, but WWE partnered him up with Jinder Mahal to form a new tag team that has made things a bit more even.

It’s going to be interesting to see where Chris Jericho goes from here in his first feud for the United States Championship. With Roman Reigns going after the WWE Universal Title, he likely won’t care about a rematch, so, who will step up to try and take the belt from Jericho?

Oh, in true Jericho fashion, he did respond to Rusev after the former champion tweeted at him.

1 in 17,000? Still a better win loss record than yours, Sloth. https://t.co/BSkNhzLsTw — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 10, 2017

Roman Reigns shouldn’t really worry about losing the United States Championship as he is still involved in a feud with Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship. Chris Jericho is indeed the new U.S. Title-holder on Monday Night Raw, and obviously, Rusev wasn’t happy about it. It could be because he used to hold it and that Y2J had numerous chances at capturing it and he’s angry about it, or maybe it’s just Rusev attempting humor.

[Featured Image by WWE]