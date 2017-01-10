Amanda Stanton Opens Up About Her Split From Josh Murray, What Really Caused The ‘BIP’ Stars To Split

Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton have officially split! The Bachelor in Paradise couple called it quits less than a year after getting engaged. Why did Stanton leave Murray?

Stanton confirmed the breakup news to People during a charity event in Los Angeles this week. The reality star met Murray during Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, where they immediately hit it off and announced their engagement on the season finale.

“Josh and I did break up,” Stanton revealed. “I know there’s been a lot of speculation about our relationship and to be honest, I think some people thought I was avoiding it. I think it’s good to set the record straight and tell everyone that we’re not together anymore. I just didn’t really know how to go about it.”

Despite a promising start, Stanton’s relationship with Murray had its share of rough moments. For Stanton, the breakup came down to a few differences they simply couldn’t fix.

“There was a lot of different reasons [we called off our engagement],” Stanton explained. “At the end of the day, we were just two very different people. I think there are some things when you love someone you can work on and try to fix things, and then there are some things you just can’t fix. I think it got to that point where we just knew it wasn’t going to work.”

Murray clashed with several co-stars on Bachelor in Paradise. This includes a heated exchange with Nick Viall, who Murray had previously competed against for Andi Dorfman’s heart on The Bachelorette.

Murray won Dorfman’s final rose on The Bachelorette and ended the season with a big engagement, but their romance didn’t last long. The couple decided to part ways eight months later. In her official memoir, Dorfman claims that Murray was verbally abusive, paranoid, and controlling.

Several BIP cast members tried to warn Amanda Stanton about Murray’s dark past, but she refused to listen. Instead, Stanton trusted Murray when he denied the allegations of abuse and claimed that Dorfman’s memoir was “a fictional story.”

According to Perez Hilton, Stanton went on to reveal that she and Murray do not talk anymore. Even still, she wished her former boyfriend the best of luck with whatever he decides to do next.

“I actually haven’t talked about it yet, because it’s been a little hard. I haven’t really, you know, thought about what to say, but yeah, we did break up. It’s sad,” she shared. “We’re just going to go our separate ways. I wish him the best.”

Stanton and Murray, fortunately, ended their romance without a major scene.

“We ended things right before holidays and the next day, my mom flew out [with] my dad, my sister, her boyfriend, we had the entire family there. I think it was a good transition… it was a little easier for them,” Stanton explained.

Like Stanton, Murray blames the breakup on a number of different factors. Despite the awful timing of the split, Us Magazine reports that Murray still has a soft spot for Stanton’s daughters.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for me,” he said. “I’m no longer engaged, my beautiful dog, Sabel, passed away and then my uncle just passed away as well. I’m emotionally drained. As for our relationship, it just wasn’t working out and it sucks. I moved across the country for her, I fell in love with her kids, really loved her family, but we just weren’t able to grow together as a couple and it was very frustrating.”

Murray continued, “I will always love her and the little ones, they held a special place in my heart. I hope everyone can respect our relationship and just pray for our happiness in the future. I will always wish nothing but the best for her, she deserves it.”

