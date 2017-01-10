Dorinda Medley On Luann’s Wedding: ‘RHONY’ Co-Stars All ‘Ran Off To Their Places’

Dorinda Medley was the only one from The Real Housewives of New York who was invited to Luann de Lesseps’ wedding in Palm Springs over the weekend last week. Dorinda knew that the weekend would be celebrating Luann and Thomas D’Agostino’s love in the form of a wedding, Thomas’ birthday and the power of friendships. And this could be why de Lesseps chose not to invite some of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars, including Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Bethenny Frankel. In other words, Dorinda seemed to be the one wife from New York who was invited.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley is now revealing that the wedding was very romantic and well-planned, which means she didn’t even notice that her co-stars were missing at the wedding. And surprisingly, none of the ladies texted her during the night to see how everything went. As Dorinda explains, none of the ladies texted her throughout the night, as all of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars essentially left the country to be elsewhere on New Year’s Eve.

“Love is love, and in this situation it appears to have conquered all,” Dorinda Medley tells Bravo about Luann’s wedding, revealing that Medley and John Mahdessian may have fallen in love all over again, adding, “She is very happy. You can’t fake that. Even John was like, ‘Oh my God, do you love me as much as Luann loves Tom, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh stop it. We’re not starting this now.'”

Medley was the one who thought that de Lesseps and D’Agostino would make a cute couple, so she decided to pair them up on a date. She had no idea that two of her co-stars had a past with him. And since Dorinda was the one who got them together, she was chosen to be a bridesmaid for the wedding and Luann looked thrilled at the nuptials.

“Not at all. It’s a funny thing, I think there was a bit of surrendering and everyone sort of ran off to their places,” Dorinda Medley explains about her Real Housewives of New York co-stars who were not invited to Luann’s wedding, adding, “Ramona ran off to Paris and London. Sonja ran off to Phuket. Maybe she didn’t have to go that far, but OK. Everybody sort of just kind of let it happen, which I thought was correct.”

Of course, Sonja Morgan had previously revealed that Thomas said that she could be invited to the wedding if she admitted that she hadn’t been a friend with benefits with him before meeting Luann. He wanted her to change their past to keep de Lesseps happy, but Sonja wasn’t ready to lie about their relationship to keep him happy. And maybe she decided that going to a wedding via blackmail wasn’t the right situation for her. Instead, a trip overseas was the trick for her.

#RHONY‘s Dorinda Medley: newlyweds Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr. are ‘actually the same person’ https://t.co/WkLLJ7W4Ji pic.twitter.com/fl4YlpBu13 — People Magazine (@people) January 5, 2017

“It exceeded all of my expectations. I think it started when she let me come see her wedding dress. I didn’t tell anyone but [she let me come] for the fitting for her wedding dress and I was so petrified that she was going to come out in some huge Cinderella dress,” Dorinda Medley explains to Bravo about the nuptials, adding, “And it was just a beautiful, elegant, simple lace dress. It was kind of an old-fashioned wedding and believe me, we were all shocked.”

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s comments about her co-stars leaving the country on Luann de Lesseps’ wedding day? Are you excited to see how things unfold with the ladies on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York?

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Daily Mail]