Rosie O’Donnell Rallies Anti-Trump Celebrities To ‘Make A New Ending’

Rosie O’Donnell, the American comedian and talk show host, is one of the many Hollywood celebrities who vehemently opposed Donald Trump’s race to the White House by lending their support to the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. When Donald Trump won the election, Rosie O’Donnell expressed her sadness on social media by posting messages like “God Help Us All” to convey the hopelessness she was experiencing after Trump’s victory.

Rosie O'Donnell: "We have 3 weeks to stop mentally unstable Trump" https://t.co/UPebAHTMYI pic.twitter.com/MwCjB6iPxx — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) January 4, 2017

It appears that O’Donnell will take every opportunity to attack Trump because she has recently accused Trump of being insane. The accusations came when the president-elect allegedly asked author Harry Hurt to leave the Trump International Golf Club in Florida when the writer approached Trump to introduce himself. Harry Hurt is the author of Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump, a book that mentioned several events that showed Trump as a narcissist.

According to the International Business Times, Rosie O’Donnell’s recent social media post called Trump a “mentally unstable” person who behaved inappropriately with his biographer.

Moreover, Rosie O’Donnell has recently signed an anti-Trump petition that urges fellow Americans to stop Trump from taking over as the next president of the United States. Debra Messing and Ed Asner are other celebrities who have co-signed the anti-Trump petition that aims to stop Trump from becoming president.

Who thinks of Rosie O'Donnell as a mentally stable person? Zero self awareness in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/zTP1ecKqtQ — Asa J???????? (@asamjulian) January 3, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell is considered to be one of the most influential celebrities in the United States, as she is not only an actor but also a magazine editor, an LGBT rights activist, and an active blogger.

Rosie O’Donnell has remarked that Trump was a “clown” who will be a puppet in the hands of Vladimir Putin, the Russian president. The New York Daily News reports that O’Donnell’s appeal against the President-elect can be considered as a threat and the comedian has urged anti-Trump citizens to strengthen the campaign to act against the President-elect before he takes office.

“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.”

Rosie O’Donnell’s appeal to the people of the United States is perceived as a reaction to Donald Trump’s previous remarks that criticized the talk show host for acting against gun groups by supporting Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Trump’s attack on O’Donnell came when the Republican candidate was addressing a group that was advocating the gun rights as stipulated by the Second Amendment. According to TMZ, Trump had urged the group to vote for him so that politicians endorsed by Rosie O’Donnell would not get a chance to snatch their gun rights.

“If she gets to pick her judges nothing you can do folks, although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is.”

Rosie O'Donnell calls Donald Trump "mentally unstable" in a series of tweets https://t.co/kZqyV88eTa pic.twitter.com/l3381QIXll — billboard (@billboard) January 3, 2017

Earlier in 2015, Trump referred to Rosie O’Donnell as “fat” and a “slob” when the comedian criticized him for using derogatory language against women.

Rosie O’Donnell and the president-elect have been taking shots at each for over a decade, ever since O’Donnell attacked Trump for refusing to fire Tara Conner, the former Miss USA who was caught in the act of underage drinking and drug abuse.

More recently, Rosie O’Donnell was at loggerheads with Melania Trump, who took offense at O’Donnell’s suggestion that Barron Trump might have autism. According to the International Business Times, Rosie O’Donnell revealed that her she could easily identify the symptoms of autism as her own daughter has been diagnosed with the medical condition.

“Here is how it went down. My 3.5 year old daughter Dakota was diagnosed in September with HFA — high functioning autism. I have been immersed in that world/reality since learning — reading — asking questions. It’s all autism — all the time for the newly diagnosed.”

Rosie O’Donnell also defended her position by further mentioning that her remarks had nothing to do with her ongoing feud with Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]