Kabul, Afghanistan: Dozens Killed Near Parliament In Afghan Capital Taliban Suicide Attack [Breaking]

Kabul, Afghanistan was rocked by a Taliban suicide attack Tuesday evening that has left dozens dead and as many as 80 people injured, according to reports. The Taliban attack came during rush hour as convoys of people were leaving the Afghan Parliament offices, where meetings regarding the national budget were being held.

Reporting from VOA News indicates that the Taliban suicide attack occurred in the Darulaman neighborhood of Kabul, Afghanistan. One Taliban attacker apparently detonated an explosive vest as Parliament officials and employees left the area, and moments later, another Taliban fighter detonated a car bomb as first responders arrived on the scene, in order to maximize deaths and injuries. A number of high-level officials are thought to be among those killed.

Afghan security immediately attempted to secure the area, and rescue crews came to assist. The transportation of injured individuals was hampered due to heavy traffic. According to Wahidullah Majrooh, a spokesman for the Afghan Health Ministry, some 30 people were killed, a number likely to rise, with around 80 suffering various degrees of injury.

The New York Times spoke with Afghan lawmaker Kamal Safi, who was present during the suicide attack.

“I left the area a couple of minutes before the explosions. The explosions took place exactly at the time when government employees were going home, so it was a rush hour. More than thousand people are working there, so I know the number of casualties are very high.”

The Taliban immediately claimed responsibility for the Kabul, Afghanistan suicide attack, the worst the city has seen in many months, in a public statement. Another attack in Lashkargah, in the Helmand province of Afghanistan, took place at a meeting of security officials. That attack claimed seven lives and wounded numerous others. Much of the Helmand province, a major poppy-producing area, is under Taliban control.

