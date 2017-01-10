Stassi Schroeder Defends Katie And Tom: Attacks On Lala Kent Getting Old?

Stassi Schroeder is going through her own heartbreak these days as she’s dealing with her breakup from Patrick. Schroeder talked about this on last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules as a person named Kyle kept hitting on her. She revealed that she was not pleased about his approach, and she shut him down. And while Stassi’s friends may not be the best people to bring out when it comes to scoring a date, Stassi has her friends’ backs when Lala Kent decides to slam them. Even though Lala supposedly quit SUR and Vanderpump Rules, it sounds like things are still icy between her and Schroeder.

According to a new tweet, Stassi Schroeder revealed that she wants Lala to stop talking about her friends on social media. This week, Kent’s friend supposedly ran into Tom Schwartz, and while Tom could have gone crazy on her for everything Lala has said about his wife, he chose to simply call her a rude name. And when Kent heard that, she had to mock him on social media.

“My girl ran into Tom S at a lounge. He says Im a b*tch. After everything I’ve said about your girl, all u say is “she’s a b*tch?” Boy u soft,” Lala Kent revealed on her Facebook page, sharing that Tom isn’t even standing up for Katie and slamming Kent for everything she’s said, to which Stassi Schroeder replied, “When you’re desperate & not captivating enough on your own. Lala Kent – give Randall a huge (kiss) from all of us you fat shamed.”

“She’s probably blowing married tall greys so she can get space range rovers” –???????? @stassi and drop the mic, best line ever #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/p7XAiZLEyv — J (@californguy) January 3, 2017

It sounds like Lala really wanted Schwartz to say more about her as she knows that she has said some hurtful things about Katie on this season of Vanderpump Rules. But Tom has always talked about how he wanted to stay out of the drama and how her actions say more about her than him. But Maloney was thankful for Stassi Schroeder standing up for her.

“I love you so much!” Katie wrote to Stassi after learning that Schroeder had defended her on social media.

And while Maloney is thankful that Stassi Schroeder stood up for her on social media as Lala Kent continues to say things about her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars, it sounds like viewers want Schroeder, Katie, and Kristen Doute to move on from the drama with Kent. They want the girls to focus on something else, and one person even reminded Schroeder about her age.

“How old are you? Oh right 30. Get over yourself and let Lala live,” one person wrote to Stassi, while others told her that she needed to give up on making Kent look bad, writing things like, “This is really getting tired, Stassi. Stop acting like she wasn’t the most compelling part of VPR the past 2 seasons,” and “Most compelling? Rofl! That’s a joke. She was a complete afterthought last season & abt to be gone this one-thank god.”

Is Stassi Schroeder Taking A Social Media Break Following Suicidal #socialmedia https://t.co/4cN9sq2UF7 pic.twitter.com/mKCsQBEDjN — simon longster (@getonthenet1) December 28, 2016

It sounds like people are really split when it comes to Stassi and Kent. While some people understand why Lala is frustrated, others feel that Schroeder has every right to call out her former co-star for her behavior.

“What’s hilarious is that she’s totally salty about him calling her a b*tch bc why the f*ck would she tweet this garbage,” one person questioned, while others wrote things like, “all makes sense why she went from nobody to staring next to Nicolas cage… must be the director she’s been with. Oopsie,” and “She’s lucky that’s all Tom said with all the hateful things she said about Katie.”

What do you think of Stassi Schroeder calling Lala desperate for saying things about Tom Schwartz on social media? Do you think Stassi should stop?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]