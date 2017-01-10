Justin Bieber Is Now ‘Polite’ And ‘Chilled’: What’s Changed?

Justin Bieber apparently doesn’t deserve to be called a “spoilt” and “selfish” singer, according to People magazine. The 22-year-old “Purpose” singer is apparently not the Justin Bieber the world thought it knew.

While Justin Bieber regularly shows off his eccentric behavior and throws tantrums during his performances, sources reveal that the singer is actually chilled, polite, and even relaxed offstage! In 2016, Bieber infamously dropped his mic and walked off mid-show during his performance in Manchester just because he thought the crowd was too noisy.

This #Smile always works???? One of my fav interviews. He was chilled and funny. It’s so ql to watch????✌❤ @zachsang1 @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/PLJfuXUOHN — alexthepolishgirl (@asthepolishgirl) December 1, 2016

But sources have just revealed to People magazine that Justin Bieber is actually a sweet and polite person offstage. One of the sources claims Bieber was recently seen giving out roses to girls waiting in the line at London’s Tape nightclub.

“He was with a pack of mates and saw a flower seller and bought a massive big bunch of roses and started handing them out to all the girls that were waiting outside.”

The source adds that Justin Bieber was “quite chilled, really polite and relaxed.” The revelations may come as a surprise to all Bieber haters who despise the singer for his spoiled brat behavior. But it appears that Biebs jumps at every opportunity to make people feel happy.

However, it doesn’t explain why Justin Bieber stopped taking pictures with his fans even though he knows that it makes them happy. In 2016, Bieber announced he would no longer take snaps with his fans because he felt dehumanized.

Another source who saw Justin Bieber at Manchester’s Tiger Tiger nightclub also confirmed that the “What Do You Mean?” singer has gone through extreme changes in his behavior and attitude.

“He asked us if we were all OK when he got out the car and if we had a good night. Then he just had a good night like everyone else.”

The source also added that although Justin Bieber was partying with a group of his friends, he wasn’t drinking heavily “or anything like that.” Instead, the “Sorry” singer had a chilled time at the nightclub.

Although Justin Bieber has already made numerous headlines while on his Purpose tour, by these new accounts, the offstage Bieber is actually quite nice. The singer’s changed behavior could be explained by the fact that he is surrounded by his friends and family during the tour, according to People magazine.

In fact, Justin Bieber didn’t see his family much during his previous world tours. As a result, the “Sorry” singer allegedly punched a photographer during one his world tours back in 2012. But during the Scottish leg of the Purpose tour, Bieber went with the good grandson approach.

Justin Bieber stayed at his grandmother’s house in Perthshire while touring in Scotland. His maternal grandmother, Diane Dale, owns a magnificent 17th-century estate in Perthshire, and she couldn’t be happier to have her grandson share the house with her.

I’m so happy cause @justinbieber looks so happy and healthy he seems more calm and relaxed and im so happy that justin is happy and health pic.twitter.com/WVImVR93O7 — 1994bieberhuman (@Bieber_is_human) December 17, 2016

In a brief chat with People magazine, co-manager of Glasgow’s Blue Dog cocktail bar, Jamie Alexander, said Justin Bieber showed up at the bar at about 11:30 P.M. on Saturday night after his show.

“He was just walking around, quite chilled-out.”

Alexander added that Justin Bieber had the time of his life when a magician by the name of Terry was showing him magic tricks for about ten minutes.

In fact, the bar’s co-founder says Justin Bieber kept asking the magician to show him more tricks. And it sure looks like Bieber is a polite gentleman, as Alexander says the “Purpose” singer was saying “please” and “thank you” while sitting down at the table.

And even more recently, Justin Bieber ran into a group of excited fans wearing bikinis while enjoying his Caribbean holiday with his family. And rather than refuse to take photos or tell them to leave him alone, he smiled along and chatted briefly with his fans from his luxury villa.

He looks so happy and relaxed I love it. I hope you are having an amaxing time @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/ok61LVpEuv — I SAW YOU,THANK YOU (@lovemyidolswag) December 29, 2016

Has Justin Bieber always been such a nice and polite guy, or is he working hard to make a change after all the negative publicity surrounding his recent bad behavior?

[Featured Image by John Misa/MediaPunch/AP Images]