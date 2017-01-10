Megyn Kelly ‘Today’ Rumors: Anchors Are ‘On Edge’ And Terrified Of Losing Their Jobs, Source Claims

New rumors suggest Megyn Kelly is making Today anchors “on edge” over at NBC. Since Fox News’ star journalist left the network and joined NBC, speculations have run rampant that Kelly’s presence means someone else is getting the boot. It’s unclear what show Kelly will appear in the afternoon since details are scarce, but plenty of chatter about who could be at risk of losing their job has taken over.

Last week it was reported that Megyn Kelly was posing a threat to Today co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, who’s currently on maternity leave. She returned last Friday to pay tribute to Matt Lauer’s 20-year anniversary on the morning news program. It was immediately reported that Guthrie wanted her presence known because she was said to be “terrified” of losing her position over Kelly’s hiring. It was revealed that rumors surrounding Megyn Kelly replacing Savannah Guthrie were false and that Guthrie just signed a multi-year contract.

“No, Megyn is not being ‘groomed’; the senior leadership of NBC News expects to be long-retired and sleeping in while Savannah is still rising early and anchoring Today,” a network rep told Gossip Cop.

Big welcome to @megynkelly – awesome get for @NBCNews!! May I not be nine months pregnant in the next picture we take side-by-side! pic.twitter.com/Sg63G6Y2wE — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 3, 2017

Although Guthrie’s job was confirmed as safe by the NBC rep, another report emerges that anchors on Today are nervous about Megyn Kelly being a part of the NBC family.

“Everyone is just on edge, all the time,” a source told Radaronline. “Even when they’re up, they don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The unidentified source went on to claim that hosts Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Tamron Hall, and Carson Daly, and Savannah Guthrie “are always looking over their shoulders.”

According to Radar’s insider, the anchors aren’t confident in holding onto their jobs even though the network confirmed Megyn Kelly isn’t replacing Savannah Guthrie on Today.

“They all feel like they could be bought out or lose their jobs at any moment,” the insider continued. “Look what happened to Billy!”

Billy Bush was let go by NBC last November after he was exposed in a damaging audio recording with Donald Trump back in 2005.

Last week a source alleged that Meet the Press‘ Chuck Todd and NBC Nightly News‘ Lester Holt were “freaking out” and that Holt was “unsure of his future” since Kelly’s hiring.

“The goal was simply to get someone of Megyn’s talent and caliber through the door at NBC,” the rep told Page Six. “We have not made a decision on her daytime slot. It is being discussed.”

EXCLUSIVE: Talent in a frenzy that Megyn Kelly is being groomed to take over for Savannah Guthrie at the #TodayShow https://t.co/zn4Uf8uMpa — Page Six (@PageSix) January 6, 2017

What’s known about Megyn Kelly’s arrival at NBC is that she signed a multi-year agreement that includes anchoring a new Sunday evening news magazine show and contributing to NBC’s breaking news, political, and special events coverage. There are also plans for her to be part of a daytime program, which little is known about. Rumors about what that entails have launched into reports that the popular daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives, might end up being cancelled after this year. No official announcement has been released about plans for giving DOOL the ax, but fans are worried about the soap ending to make way for whatever NBC has in store for Kelly.

Until it’s disclosed where NBC is going to assign Megyn Kelly during its daytime programming schedule, rumors will persist that she’s a threat to Today anchors or to existing TV shows on the network.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hollywood Reporter]