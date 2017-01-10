Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Filming His Own Reality Show Fresh Out Of Rehab

Lamar Odom is launching his own reality show fresh out of rehab. Is the former NBA baller filming his troubled life on camera because he needs income?

Khloe Kardashian’s ex may have learned a thing of two from his short time on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Lamar Odom is filming his own reality television show where his sobriety ‘struggles’ will be shown on camera for the world to see.

Less than a week after getting out of rehab, Lamar Odom was seen in Beverly Hills with cameras following him around for his new reality show, according to Radar Online.

“It will show him getting back to his regular life.”

No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people #TheOdoms #RichSoil A photo posted by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:14pm PST

Lamar Odom is no newbie to reality TV. After marrying Khloe Kardashian just a few months after meeting her, the former athlete also joined in on her family’s hit reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom even had their own spin-off series at one point called Khloe & Lamar.

However, Odom’s life spiraled out of control when his struggle with addiction ended up losing him his wife and his basketball career.

Feels just like yesterday #lakers #championship #basketball #nba A photo posted by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Sep 21, 2015 at 3:39pm PDT

Odom hit a low point after a suffering near-fatal overdose in a Vegas brothel back in 2015. He fell into a coma and his estranged wife Khloe Kardashian rushed to be by his side at the hospital.

“Lamar really has addiction issues. He may not have solved them in this short trip to rehab. But he’s trying.”

Kardashian’s ex-husband was seen walking down the streets with cameras in a gray hoodie sweatshirt. Sources close to Lamar fear that his sobriety is not guaranteed.

“The show will show positive changes in Lamar’s life, but if he relapses or struggles that will be shown too.”

Odom was in rehab for less than a month at a San Diego rehab treatment center. He checked in the same week that his divorce with Khloe Kardashian was finalized. It also happened to be around the anniversary of his infant son’s 2006 death, so Odom was dealing with a lot.

However, it seems that the former baller could not wait to be released, as he began filming for his new TV show the day he got out.

“Lamar is all about business now. He wants to work again. He needs to stay busy.”

Some people think that Odom should not be working so much so soon after getting out of rehab.

Sources close to Lamar told People that the star is doing “great” and is “happy,” so hopefully he can handle filming a new reality series while working to tame his struggles with sobriety.

Presumably, there will be no Kardashians involved in Lamar Odom’s new reality television series, although he told TMZ he kept a “cordial” relationship with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

However, these days, Khloe Kardashian seems to be a bit busy with her new NBA star boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Is Kardashian going for the newer model of Lamar Odom? 25-year-old Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian looked quite cozy together over the holidays in Ohio together.

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Lamar Odom is not the only one with a new reality series coming out.

Khloe Kardashian also has a new television show premiering in a couple of days called Revenge Body.

#RevengeBody A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

After her heartbreaking split with Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian famously dropped a ton of weight and got really involved with fitness and health.

Kardashian’s new show will also air on E! network, the same network that airs Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Revenge Body!!! Coming to E!!!! I am sooooooo excited!!!! ???????????????????????? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:23pm PST

[Featured Image by Jermal Countess/Stringer/Getty Images]