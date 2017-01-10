Janet Jackson’s Alleged Sacrificial Slaughter & ‘Brainwashing’ Muslim Husband Tear Family Apart, Rumors Claim

Fifty-year-old pop star Janet Jackson allegedly celebrated her newborn son’s birth with a bloody animal sacrifice after secretly converting to Islam. The Jackson family is being torn apart by Jackson’s “brainwashing” Muslim husband, Wissam Al Mana.

According to Radar Online, a war has been started between the Jackson family and Janet’s husband, Wissam Al Mana.

Janet Jackson has recently been seen in public wearing Muslim-style clothing. The superstar gave birth to a son, Eissa Al Mana, on January 3.

Sources close to the Jackson family claim that the infant was immediately “baptized” into the Islam religion.

“As soon as the child was born, Wissam whispered in the boy’s right ear the word, ‘Adhan,’ which inculcates into the child that Allah is the only god and Muhammad is the only messenger.”

Wissam, 42, reportedly rubbed a soft fruit on his son’s tongue, which is a Muslim practice that assures the baby will inherit the positive traits of his parents, especially his father’s.

“We were told that a goat or a sheep was sacrificed, which is the case with every true Muslim birth when the parents wish to please and show thanks to Allah.”

The source told reporters that Wissam whispered “Allah” before the animal breathed its last breath.

Janet Jackson married Qatar billionaire Wissam in 2012 and has allegedly been slowly adopting the ways of Islam ever since.

Jackson has been photographed wearing burkas in public and has even stopped wearing revealing costumes at her concerts. Instead, she has been opting for much more conservative clothing.

Janet Jackson even incorporated some of the Islamic language into her most recent songs. She has reportedly been frequently ending her concerts on her tour by telling fans, “Inshallah,” which means “if Allah wills it.”

Last April, the 50-year-old announced that she would be putting her latest tour on hold in an effort to start a family with Wissam.

Janet Jackson officially announces her pregnancy ‘blessing’ at 50 https://t.co/z3qtzswQzS — Yahoo (@Yahoo) October 13, 2016

Janet made the pregnancy announcement official, sharing her blossoming baby bump, reported Yahoo Celebrity.

“We thank God for our blessing.”

Once she became pregnant, Jackson was advised by doctors to get plenty of rest “to avoid the usual problems with a high-risk pregnancy” like hypertension and diabetes, according to a source.

Janet once said she had hoped to name her child after her late brother Michael, who died of a drug overdose at the age of 50 in 2009.

From Usher to "Scream": We Spoke to Jimmy Jam About the Greatest Shit He's Ever Made http://bit.ly/1PQt4Xx via @noisey -Janet's Team A photo posted by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Feb 2, 2016 at 10:08am PST

However, Jackson’s Muslim husband had other ideas.

Wissam told her “it’s up to the husband in Muslim culture to provide a Muslim name and he would not allow for a Christian name to be given, especially to a son.”

Janet Jackson’s family members, who are devout Jehovah’s Witnesses, allegedly completely objected to Wissam’s decision to name the child Eissa.

#DammnBaby & @EmiratesWoman​ Magazine Photo Shoot https://youtu.be/EcmkZxWpuGI #Unbreakable #UnbreakableDiamonds http://smarturl.it/JanetUnbreakable A video posted by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Jun 13, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT

Sources said that Janet defied her family to support her husband in the naming of the child, which ignited the family war.

“She understands and appreciates that everyone has customs.”

After hearing about her alleged secret conversion to Islam and the rumored sacrificial slaughter that took place in celebration of the birth of Janet and Wissam’s son Eissa, the Jackson family became seriously concerned.

The Jackson family is not happy that their new family member will be raised as a Muslim man, according to Wet Paint.

