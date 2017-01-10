Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, To Address Health Issues On ‘Counting On’

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, will be filmed heading to the hospital during the upcoming season of Counting On.

In the latest promo for Season 3 of the Duggar family’s reality series, Derick Dillard reveals that he’s experiencing a rather distressing health issue. The trailer starts out with a cheery vibe as viewers are informed that they’ll get to see Jinger Duggar say yes to the wedding dress that she wore during last season’s wedding special, and the video also teases Jessa Duggar’s second pregnancy and Joy-Anna Duggar’s courtship. However, the trailer takes a dark turn when reveals that he’s experiencing a scary health problem.

As the Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, Derick Dillard says that he gets sick whenever he tries to run. He and Jill Duggar are currently living in their family’s gigantic guest house, and he enjoys jogging down the Springdale, Arkansas back roads that surround the home. However, he tells the Counting On cameras that exercising has been “difficult” for him because he begins to feel like he’s gagging during his runs. In the show’s trailer, he’s showing coughing violently and dry-heaving before he stops running and vomits on the side of the road.

“It makes him feel, gaggy, is what we say,” Jill Duggar says in the promo.

Derick’s problem gets so bad that he decides to head to the hospital.

“I’m excited to talk to the doctor about what he thinks might be going on,” he says.

According to Runner’s World, dehydration and lactic acid buildup can be causes of retching and vomiting during workouts, as can running too soon after eating. The Running Advice website also says that severe allergies and post-nasal drip can also cause runners to gag.

Derick Dillard hasn’t revealed what was causing his problem, but fans have been concerned about his health for a long time. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, they were shocked at how much his appearance changed after he and Jill Duggar left the United States to live as a missionaries in El Salvador. When Jill shared an Instagram photo of Derick looking sickly and gaunt, worried fans flooded her page with comments about his health.

“He looks like death warmed over. It’s so sad to him fade this way,” one fan wrote.

“He looks sick. Being this thin is not healthy. I hope all is well and that God is taking care of this family that has given up so much to work in the mission fields,” another commented.

Happy Independence Day from the Dillard's! #4thofJuly So thankful for freedom! A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 4, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there’s one clear reason Derick looks so different from the way he did when he married Jill. In April 2015, he underwent major jaw surgery to have his palate expanded. The procedure, surgically assisted rapid palatal expansion (S.A.R.P.E.), involved cutting and fracturing bones in his mouth and fitting him with an orthopedic expanding appliance. He also got braces.

I ❤️ my hubby @derickdillard A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 30, 2015 at 12:30pm PST

As Starcasm reports, Derick admitted that he lost weight after the surgery because he was only unable to eat soft foods. However, Jill Duggar’s most recent Instagram post proves that her husband isn’t currently noshing on Israel’s leftover baby food; he can know enjoy crispy treats like fried onion appetizers.

#myhubbyisthebest he started out by going grocery shopping, then surprised me with #flowers and a #datenight @derickdillard I love you babe! #bloominonion #grandparentshavethekid A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:50am PST

It’s unclear whether Derick Dillard’s current health problem could be related to his jaw surgery or if it’s something that could keep him from returning to the mission field in El Salvador. If he and Jill Duggar do go back, it probably won’t be until sometime after she gives birth to their second child.

And speaking of Baby Dillard No. 2, Jill recently revealed that she’s experiencing her own issues with retching and feeling ill. Judging from one of her Instagram posts, she’s trying to treat her all-day morning sickness with salt and vinegar potato chips. Unfortunately for Derick Dillard, noshing on salty junk food before he goes out for a run probably isn’t the cure for his pesky puking problem.

[Featured Image the Dillard Family/Facebook]