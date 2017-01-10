Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, To Address Health Issues On ‘Counting On’

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, had to head to the hospital while filming the upcoming season of Counting On.

In the latest promo for Season 3 of the Duggar family’s reality series, Derick Dillard reveals that he’s experiencing a rather distressing health issue. The teaser trailer starts out with a cheery vibe; viewers are informed that they’ll get to see Jinger Duggar say yes to her wedding dress when Counting On returns next Monday, and the video also teases Jessa Duggar’s second pregnancy and Joy-Anna Duggar’s courtship. However, the promo takes a dark turn when it reveals that Derick is experiencing a scary health problem.

As the Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, Derick Dillard says that he gets sick whenever he tries to run. He and Jill Duggar are currently living in her family’s gigantic guest house, and he enjoys jogging down the Springdale, Arkansas, back roads that surround the home. However, Dillard tells the Counting On cameras that exercising has been difficult for him because he starts gagging during his runs. In the trailer, Dillard is shown coughing violently and dry-heaving before he stops running and vomits on the side of the road.

“It makes him feel, gaggy, is what we say,” Jill Duggar says of her husband’s health woes.

Derick’s problem gets so bad that he decides to head to the hospital.

“I’m excited to talk to the doctor about what he thinks might be going on,” he says in the Counting On promo.

According to Runner’s World, dehydration and lactic acid buildup can be causes of retching and vomiting during workouts, as can running too soon after eating. The Running Advice website also says that severe allergies and post-nasal drip can also cause runners to gag.

Derick Dillard hasn’t revealed what the doctor said about his problem, but fans have been concerned about his health for a long time. As the Hollywood Gossip reports, they were shocked at how much his appearance changed after he and Jill Duggar left the United States to live as missionaries in El Salvador. When Jill shared an Instagram photo of Derick looking sickly and gaunt, worried fans flooded her page with comments about his health.

“He looks like death warmed over. It’s so sad to him fade this way,” one fan wrote.

“He looks sick. Being this thin is not healthy. I hope all is well and that God is taking care of this family that has given up so much to work in the mission fields,” another commented.

Happy Independence Day from the Dillard's! #4thofJuly So thankful for freedom! A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 4, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there’s one clear reason Derick looks so different from the way he did when he married Jill: He underwent major jaw surgery to have his palate expanded in April of 2015. The procedure, surgically assisted rapid palatal expansion (SARPE), involved cutting and fracturing bones in his mouth and fitting him with an orthopedic expanding appliance. Derick also got braces.

I ❤️ my hubby @derickdillard A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 30, 2015 at 12:30pm PST

As Starcasm reports, Derick admitted that he lost weight after the surgery because he was only able to eat soft foods. However, Jill Duggar’s most recent Instagram post proves that her husband isn’t currently noshing on Israel’s leftover baby food. As you can see, he can know enjoy crispy treats like fried onion appetizers.

#myhubbyisthebest he started out by going grocery shopping, then surprised me with #flowers and a #datenight @derickdillard I love you babe! #bloominonion #grandparentshavethekid A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:50am PST

It’s unclear whether Derick Dillard’s current health problem could be related to his jaw surgery or if it’s something that will possibly keep him from returning to the mission field in El Salvador. If he and Jill Duggar do go back, it probably won’t be until sometime after she gives birth to their second child.

And speaking of Baby Dillard No. 2, Jill recently revealed that she’s experiencing her own issues with retching and feeling ill. According to one of her Instagram posts, the pregnant Counting On star is trying to treat her all-day morning sickness with salt and vinegar potato chips. Unfortunately for Derick Dillard, chowing down on salty junk food before he goes out for a run probably isn’t the cure for his pesky puking problem.

[Featured Image by Dillard Family/Facebook]