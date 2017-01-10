‘This Is Us’ Schedule, Spoilers: Season 1 Winter Premiere Brings News On Toby’s Fate, Heartbreak, Changes, And Big Decisions

It is finally time for the return of This Is Us, and spoilers tease that Tuesday’s episode will be an intense one. When the midseason premiere aired before the holidays, the Pearson family had gathered for Christmas. Everybody was left stunned as William subtly revealed that he was gay or bisexual, and Toby surprised Kate in New York and soon had a heart attack. President Obama is slated to give his farewell address on Tuesday night, and fans are anxious to know if this will impact their ability to watch the NBC return of the series. What’s the scoop?

As TVLine notes, President Obama’s farewell address will impact the return of This Is Us in some parts of the country. However, fans should not panic, as NBC has worked out a schedule to ensure that everybody will see the full Season 1, Episode 11 show. The network will broadcast President Obama’s speech in full, and it is slated to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central, which is typically the time that This Is Us airs.

To accommodate the president’s address, NBC will air the Season 1 winter premiere of This Is Us an hour later in some parts of the country, at 10 p.m. on the East Coast and 9 p.m. in the Central time zone. As for the West Coast, Episode 11 will air twice, at both 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. What can everybody expect from the next episode, which is titled “The Right Thing to Do”? Spoilers detail that viewers will want to have tissues handy, as this could be a tough one.

According to TV Guide, Kate will be having a tough time coping after the heart attack incident. Of course, the big question is, does he live or die? This Is Us spoilers tease that answers will come quite soon in Tuesday’s episode, but many are bracing themselves for bad news. On other fronts, teasers detail that William and his close friend Jesse will grow closer to one another again, and Randall will have a bit of work to do to wrap his head around this unexpected development regarding his biological father’s sexuality.

Kevin and Olivia had an intense break up before the holidays, and he quickly hooked up with Sloane. This Is Us spoilers have noted that Sloane will still be around as the new episodes kick into gear again, but Olivia will pop back into the picture as well. Will Kevin embrace the opportunity to have a potentially real romance with Sloane, or will he be drawn back to the disastrous Olivia? The January 10 episode also includes some flashbacks of Jack and Rebecca where they do some house hunting in the wake of learning that they are expecting triplets.

The cast has done a great job of keeping details regarding Toby’s fate under wraps, but fans are worried. The character, and actor Chris Sullivan, really won over the viewers, and everybody is anxious to see where things could head next for his relationship with Kate. While many people are bracing themselves for the character to be killed off, there are some hints swirling that he may survive.

Sullivan is credited in the next four new episodes of This Is Us via IMDb, although given the series’ format of flashing forward and back, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee he survives. It is possible that Chris’ character does pass, but that he is still incorporated into some scenes as Kate struggles to move forward. On the other hand, this tidbit may provide a glimmer of hope for those hoping that the character gets to stick around.

Actress Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, shared via Entertainment Weekly that she was afraid of the answers that are coming on this front as the cast filmed. While she couldn’t reveal specifics, Metz added that she understands that this is television and understands the answers that came and why the writers did what they did as the storyline progressed. She added that some fans may be relieved by what comes next, while there are others who may not be.

It is definitely too soon to assume that there is a heartbreaking character death during this winter return, but This Is Us spoilers do make it clear that this situation will leave Kate reeling and facing some big decisions. Show creator Dan Fogelman shared via TV Guide that “The Right Thing to Do” will be intense, and he confirmed that answers regarding the stunning heart attack incident come within the first few minutes. Fogelman also detailed that there are strong and touching moments involving Jack and Rebecca in this episode, and there is action on many fronts so every character and storyline moves forward a bit.

Do you think that Toby dies during the Season 1 winter premiere? When will viewers get answers regarding Jack’s death and Rebecca’s relationship with Miguel? What comes next for William, Randall, and Kevin? This Is Us spoilers tease that the back half of this first season will have plenty of exciting moments, and viewers cannot wait to see where things head next.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]