‘Downton Abbey’ The Movie Confirmed? Star Jim Carter Teases That The Cast Is Ready

Downton Abbey’s TV days may be over, but that doesn’t mean fans have seen the last of the Crawleys. The period drama is making its way to the big screen with a movie adaptation. Are the cast members ready to reprise their roles one last time?

The Mirror is reporting that Downton Abbey star Jim Carter just teased that a movie is close to becoming a reality. In fact, cast members have been asked to clear their schedules for anticipated production dates, but an official release date has yet to be announced.

“We’ve been asked to keep ourselves available at dates in the future,” Carter revealed on Good Morning Britain. “There’s a place in the West Country called Julian Fellowes’ head and it’s in there somewhere. I’m sure it will emerge.”

Downton Abbey wrapped up its six-year run in December of 2015. Since then, fans have sparked continued interest in seeing the series take its talents to the big screens. For Carter, the stars of the show are motivated to reprise their roles, they just need a script to follow.

“I think there’s a willingness there to do a film but until there’s a script there’s no film,” Carter shared. “I’m having dinner with a few of them tonight. And I’ve just gone dry January… We’ll all be gossiping about this very topic probably.”

Fellow Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt hinted that a script was already in the works. Unfortunately, none of the cast members have actually seen or read the script, but they are all hoping that it gets finished.

“We’ve all heard this rumor – the cast – that the script has been written,” Froggatt stated. “There’s a hard copy somewhere but none of us have seen it or know what’s in it. So we’ll all keep our fingers crossed that it all comes together. We’re all willing it to happen. I’d absolutely jump at the chance to star in it if I’m asked. I’ll squeeze it in.”

According to Radio Times, Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes already developed a plot for the film. Details surrounding the story are mum, but Fellowes previously expressed interest in creating a movie adaptation.

“I would love to make [a Downtown movie]. As far as I am concerned, I am completely up for it. Most of the cast are up for it,” Fellowes explained.

Hello Magazine reports that Michelle Dockery echoed Carter and Smith’s comments about the movie adaptation. Dockery portrayed Lady Mary during the entire run of the hit series.

“I think there is potential for a film,” Dockery shared. “That is something I would wholeheartedly consider, so we will see. It may not be over yet.”

Of course, the biggest obstacle is making sure all of the cast members are available for such a project.

“The difficulty is rounding up the actors. One is in America making a new series, another is in a play,” Dockery admitted.

Even still, with the cast and writers on board and fans in full support, the likelihood of a Downton Abbey movie is very strong.

“My lips are sealed! It’s very unlikely there won’t be a film because there is an audience out there for it,” Michael C. Fox, who played Andy Parker, explained.

The Guardian is reporting that Parker even went so far as to throw Dame Maggie Smith’s name into the possible movie cast.

“She elevates it to something else, because she is such a legend and a national treasure. The film without her would still be good with all the other actors, but it puts a stamp of quality with her in it,” he stated.

Tell us! Do you want to see Downton Abbey come to the big screen? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by PBS]