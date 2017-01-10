Justin Bieber’s Neighbor Sues Again, Seeks $1 Million In Damages

Justin Bieber’s neighbor, the victim of the 2014 egging incident, is seeking $1 million in damages, claiming Bieber is a bully who harassed him and his family.

Jeffrey Schwartz is the neighbor in question, and his most recent filing against the superstar fights against an attempted cap of $25,000 sought by the Bieber legal team. The new documents, filed in the Los Angeles Supreme Court, indicate that Schwartz is trying to get damages based on emotional trauma.

“Following the offensive and indecent attack on Mr. Schwartz, Bieber continued to harass, intimidate, and threaten the Schwartz family at every opportunity possible, which included yelling obscenities and threats at the Plaintiffs and their minor daughter, as well as making anti-Semitic statements to Plaintiff,” reports Celebuzz.

This was during the time frame where Bieber apparently was letting fame get to his head. There were numerous instances of the singer’s brushes with the law. In 2013, Bieber infamously assaulted a photographer in Canada after Justin and Selena Gomez were being hounded by the paparazzi. Bieber has also been indicted by the Argentinian government over after Bieber supposedly sent his bodyguards to beat up and rob another photographer near a Buenos Aires nightclub in the same year.

The drama never seems to end. Justin Bieber has already paid Schwartz over $80,000 for the damages to the home. Schwartz himself has claimed “that Bieber’s defense team previously made multiple settlement offers to the plaintiff’s counsel in excess of $25,000,” People reports, “and estimates that the actual damages ‘exceed $1 million.'”

In addition to emotional damages from the house egging, Schwartz has cited another incident where he claims Bieber spat in his face when he asked the then-19-year-old singer to slow down in the neighborhood.

Justin Bieber pleaded “no contest” to the house egging and received two years probation and mandatory community service and anger management counseling. According to the Toronto Sun, Bieber “demanded the Schwartzes undergo mental evaluations to prove they’re still battling the psychological issues they are demanding compensation for as a result of the three-year-old incident.”

The new lawsuit has been filed just as Justin Bieber and Usher beat a lawsuit alleging they stole “Somebody to Love” from singer Devin Copeland (aka De Rico) and writer Mareio Overton. Overton and Copeland wanted $10 million for the supposed theft, but a federal court judge finally dismissed the case “with prejudice,” making it virtually impossible for Justin Bieber and Usher to be sued over the claimed copyright violation.

In that case, the judge declared that the similarities between the two versions of the song were modest at best. A federal court order declared that it was up to a jury to make that determination, but ultimately, Bieber and Usher won.

Whether Justin can win the lawsuit from Schwartz remains to be seen. Having already paid a significant sum to the offended party, will the jury be sympathetic to Bieber, or will they award the Schwartz family significant compensation for their emotional distress?

If Charles Schwartz and his lawyers can, in fact, prove that Bieber was hostile outside the previous suit over the egging, then a jury might go against Justin, especially if it can be proved that Bieber used racist language to insult Schwartz or used sexually aggressive comments towards the minor daughter.

So what are your thoughts on the latest lawsuit brought up against Canadian superstar singer Justin Bieber? Does the Schwartz family deserve greater remuneration for emotional damages, or is this just a money grab by someone jealous of Bieber’s fame and fortune? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]