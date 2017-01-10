‘Days Of Our Lives’ Canceled? Megyn Kelly Could Take Over Afternoon Timeslot In 2018

Days Of Our Lives might be canceled according to sources who have talked to the current cast. According to People Magazine, several of the actors on the long-running soap opera have been told that 2017 will be the last year of the show.

“Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018,” shared a source connected with the show. Fans have been so upset following this rumor as many have watched Days Of Our Lives for decades. The show has been a television staple since 1965 — if you can believe that!

So, what gives?

Well, Days Of Our Lives could be canceled to make room for a new talk show. Reports indicate that Megyn Kelly’s new NBC contract has opened up an opportunity to give her a talk show and that the 1 p.m. EST timeslot that currently belongs to Days Of Our Lives could soon belong to Megyn Kelly.

“While Kelly’s official new role remains undecided, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack has offered the journalist three new gigs at the network, including a chance to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and a role taking part in the network’s special political programming and other big event coverage,” People Magazine reports.

NBC execs have not confirmed nor denied the Days Of Our Lives rumors, nor has Megyn Kelly’s role on the network been inked.

Days Of Our Lives wouldn’t be the first canceled soap opera, either. There have been quite a few soaps canceled to make room for different shows over the years. It seems as though the world of mid-morning to afternoon television is an ever-changing place. It also seems like network execs may be ready to phase out the ever-popular “soap opera” altogether. Some of the best soaps have been stomped on over the past several years — but do you think the shows that replaced them have been better? Some aren’t even on the air anymore!

“ABC famously canceled long-running soaps All My Children and One Life to Live in 2011 to make way for daytime talk shows The Chew and the short-lived The Revolution. ABC also moved General Hospital from its longstanding time slot in 2012 to pave the way for Katie Couric’s daytime talk show, Katie, which ended in 2014. CBS [canceled] the long-running Guiding Light and replaced it with the more budget-friendly Let’s Make A Deal reboot.”

If Days Of Our Lives is canceled, the show will run through 2017, giving writers plenty of time to tie up some loose ends and completely flush out story-lines. While this isn’t any sort of consolation for fans who have been watching for years, it does lessen the sting. Since Megyn Kelly won’t be able to start on NBC for several months, Days Of Our Lives won’t be ending abruptly.

Assuming the rumors are true and NBC is willing to end Days Of Our Lives for a Megyn Kelly talk show, there is some time left.

“Nobody knows when Megyn starts. She is still under contract at Fox until July, then she has a six-month non-compete [clause]. Nobody knows what she is going to be doing. There is so much that has to still be arranged. It’s definitely not like she’s starting on the Today show Monday morning,” shared a source.

Days Of Our Lives cancellation rumors will be floating around until NBC makes a decision. At this time, actors on the show are only under contract through 2017.

Do you think NBC should cancel Days Of Our Lives? Do you think Megyn Kelly will be able to bring in the ratings to make this decision worth it? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Getty Images]