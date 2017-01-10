Kim Kardashian Allegedly Speaking With Divorce Lawyer Amid Kanye West Marriage Troubles, Source Claims

Kim Kardashian is allegedly speaking with a divorce lawyer amid reports suggesting that her two-year marriage with Kanye West could be on the outs.

That’s according to a new report by In Touch Weekly, who is now claiming that Kardashian has allegedly been seeking advice from friend and divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who represented the reality star during her 2011 divorce from former husband Kris Humphries, in recent weeks amid reports of a breakup.

The site reported that Kim and Laura have supposedly been “speaking” amid the recent speculation around Kardashian and West’s marriage, but claimed that it’s as yet “unclear” if Kardashian will call on Laura to represent her should she file for divorce from West, her husband of two years.

“Kim has already asked to have divorce documents drawn up,” continued the insider of Kim’s alleged plans to divorce Kanye, claiming that “an announcement could happen at any time” regarding a divorce for the couple, who have two children, North and Saint West, together.

Kim has not commented on the rumors suggesting she may have been discussing divorce options with Wasser, though the insider went on to reveal that Kardashian is supposedly “devastated” that her marriage to Kanye could end with a breakup.

“[Kim] really thought Kanye was her soul mate and is absolutely devastated,” an insider revealed amid the divorce speculation, claiming that Kim is supposedly “miserable” in her marriage to West.

But while Kardashian is yet to confirm the speculation claiming that she and Kanye are heading for divorce, this certainly isn’t the first time it’s been reported that Kim and Kanye are supposedly heading for a split after marrying in 2014.

Us Weekly first alleged that Kim was supposedly looking to divorce Kanye in early December, alleging that Kim Kardashian has felt “trapped” in the marriage for a while now and supposedly wants to breakup and “does not want to stay married” to Kanye West.

“She wants a divorce,” a friend of Kim’s reportedly told the site at the time.

People has also chimed in on the state of Kardashian and West’s marriage, reporting in recent weeks that although Kim and Kanye have been spending a small amount of time together with their children, “the passion seems to be missing” in their relationship suggesting a breakup could be imminent.

“The divorce rumors come from before he had the breakdown,” People’s insider continued of the rampant divorce rumors surrounding Kanye and Kim, claiming that the two were spending so little time together towards the end of 2016 that Kardashian was reportedly unaware that Kanye was heading for a breakdown.

“[Kim] didn’t know what was up with him and they weren’t spending time together,” a source said of Kardashian reportedly being unaware of West’s issues which saw him hospitalized in November, adding that Kanye’s breakdown, which came just weeks after Kim was robbed in Paris, became “added stress” to their marriage.

Radar Online also alluded to possible marriage troubles and a potential divorce for Kim and Kanye in 2017, claiming that West and Kardashian are supposedly “living separate lives” in the wake of their seriously dramatic 2016.

“Kim can’t even communicate with her husband when he is in this state of mind,” a source revealed to the site of how Kardashian is supposedly struggling to cope with Kanye’s erratic behaviour as the breakup rumors swirl, though neither have officially confirmed the claims that a divorce could be on the cards in the coming months.

“Kim cannot stand to be around Kanye like this,” added the Kardashian insider amid the rampant breakup and divorce speculation. “At this point it is just sad.”

What do you think of the latest round of divorce rumors to swirl around Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]