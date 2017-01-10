Princess Kate’s Private Birthday Celebration, Wearing Princess Diana’s Tiara, And Why Kate Is Undergoing ‘Color Therapy’

Princess Kate celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday, January 9, and according to ABC News, the wife of Prince William, marked her half-milestone birthday with a private celebration at her family home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, along with her husband and their two children, three-and-a-half-year-old Prince George and one-and-a-half-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The Anmer Hall home was a gift from Prince William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and is located close to the church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Princess Kate made her most recent public appearance at St. Mary Magdalene church on Sunday, along with her brother and sister, and her sister Pippa’s fiancée. The morning must have been a cool one as the stylish royal wore a thick green coat, a wintry hat, and black pumps.

Her wooly hat was a far cry from the tiara that princesses are traditionally expected to wear. In fact, Princess Kate recently chose to wear her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s signature tiara for the second time, according to the Mirror. The 34-year-old royal looked the epitome of luxury and style during a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace late last year.

This was only the fifth time Princess Kate has worn a tiara, even though she has been a royal for over five years. The Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara has a beautiful story behind it, as it was given to Princess Diana by the Queen as a wedding gift more than three decades ago, in 1981.

For the annual event in honor of Britain’s diplomatic community, Princess Kate Middleton opted to wear the stunning tiara with a red gown by Jenny Packham. This is not the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has worn Packham’s fashion creations. Princess Kate complemented the look with a pair of stunning diamond earrings.

The first time Princess Kate wore a tiara was on her wedding day. In 2013, Kate Middleton showed up at the annual diplomatic dinner wearing the Lotus Flower Tiara, which she also wore two years later for the Chinese State Visit.

During the diplomatic reception in 2015, Princess Kate was wearing the same tiara as in late 2016, the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara.

In other news, apparently even the Royals are hiding crayons from their kids to secretly indulge in grown-up coloring books, according to ABC News. Prince William has just revealed that Princess Kate is obsessed with coloring books!

The prince revealed the secret hobby of Princess Kate when speaking to illustrator Johanna Basford at Buckingham Palace. The 34-year-old prince said his wife especially loves Basford’s first coloring book Secret Garden, which has been a huge hit around the world.

After the ceremony, Basford happily announced that Princess Kate would have the chance to put her crayons to work soon, as she’s working on a new book.

“I’m working on a new book just now and it’s set in a castle, funnily enough, so I will definitely try to remember everything. I’m sure little snippets of today will feature in the book.”

It was quite a day for Basford: not only did she receive high praise from Princess Kate herself, but was also awarded the Order of the British Empire for her services to art and entrepreneurship.

Basford also appears to have an explanation as to why coloring books have become such a craze among grown-ups around the world. The illustrator believes that people are “craving a digital detox,” which is why they want to color in old-fashioned books instead of working with digital paints in Photoshop.

So apparently Princess Kate is currently undergoing “color therapy,” as Basford refers to the hot craze of coloring books. The Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to holding brushes and crayons in her hands as she received her degree in art history with honors from St. Andrews.

In fact, Princess Kate and Prince William met and fell in love at St. Andrews, so on top of being just a hobby, arts also has a special place in Kate Middleton’s heart. The Duchess of Cambridge wants to spread that passion for arts all around the world as she has been promoting arts education and art therapy as part of her charitable efforts.

Princess Kate, who is also a patron of the National Portrait Gallery, proved her passion for arts recently when she met with a group of children at London’s Natural History Museum and helped them fancy up dinosaur eggs.

Princess Kate and Prince William’s three-year-old son, Prince George, is apparently more interested in dinosaurs than in the arts. The Duchess of Cambridge gushed about her son and said that he’s obsessed with the Tyrannosaurus Rex in particular.

