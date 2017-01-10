WWE News: The Undertaker Confronts Kevin Owens And Chris Jericho In Ring After Raw Ends

The big news from the WWE as of Monday night is that The Undertaker returned to the ring. The man of few words had quite a few as he showed up on Raw, officially announced “I’m back” and then proceeded to enter himself into the Royal Rumble 2017 match’s field of 30 men. He also let it be known that anyone who gets in his way as he walks his road to WrestleMania 33 will “rest in peace” so they shouldn’t even bother. To further drive that point home, “The Deadman” made another appearance after Raw went off the air, confronting two potential Royal Rumble entrants in the ring for a showdown.

As Wrestling Inc reported, the Raw audience in New Orleans saw a second Undertaker appearance after the televised version of the show went off the USA Network. Just moments after Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens had worked together to win Jericho the United States Championship from Roman Reigns, the celebration was short-lived. The lights dimmed and Taker’s music soon came on to the speakers to announce his return. Owens and Jericho simply waited in the ring for Taker as he made his slow walk down to the ring and entered.

In traditional Kevin Owens fashion, he attempted to introduce himself to Taker and extended a handshake. Undertaker wasn’t having any of that and simply shot him a look. Chris Jericho took the opposite approach, reminding Undertaker that last time they met in a wrestling ring, he won the championship from him. Jericho continued to make comments, which didn’t help much more. Owens gave Jericho a bit of push towards “The Deadman,” who grabbed Jericho by the neck and completed his chokeslam move on him. Owens watched his “best friend” and new United States champion take the move and once again attempted a handshake, but Taker grabbed his neck and put him down as well.

With that, Taker announced to the two guys who have arguably been running Raw lately, that he’s back, and nobody will get in his way. He continues to be the odds on favorite to win the Royal Rumble, and the speculation is that if he does, he’ll be going after Roman Reigns or John Cena at WrestleMania 33. That said, Jericho is already announced as a Royal Rumble competitor, while Kevin Owens isn’t. However, if Owens drops the Universal Championship as expected at the Rumble, it won’t be surprising if he also enters the field of 30 men later in the night.

The events of Monday’s Raw also appear to be setting up a match down the line between Owens and Jericho. At one point, it was looking like Jericho might be the Royal Rumble winner. However, his United States Championship win, which Owens will claim was aided by himself, seems to be in order to remove the belt from Reigns so he can win Owens’ Universal title. That will clear the way for Owens and Jericho to fight, possibly at WrestleMania 33 and with the United States title on the line, or no title at all.

An Undertaker appearance always makes for a fun occurrence for fans to witness live or on television. He was last seen on SmackDown Live just before the 2016 Survivor Series pay-per-view. His latest return is helping to generate plenty of buzz for a huge Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas in just several weeks from now. Other competitors include Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena, in what is shaping up to be one of the best fields in recent memory.

WWE fans, do you feel that The Undertaker will win the 2017 Royal Rumble match? If he does, who will his WrestleMania 33 opponent be: Roman Reigns, John Cena, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens or someone else?

[Featured Image by WWE]