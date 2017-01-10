Dakota Johnson Wore A Patch On Her ‘Private’ While Shooting Sex Scenes For ‘Fifty Shades’ With Jamie Dornan

Fifty Shades Darker is going to show Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan engaging in very steamy sex scenes. The released trailer and the extended trailer showed their respective characters in a mature avatar than the fans saw in Fifty Shades of Grey. Apart from some exotic locations and some high-octane action sequence at the end of the trailer, the released video also offered the fans of this erotic drama film a chance to see the steamy sequences between the two lead characters.

Just like the first part in the series, Fifty Shades Darker is also going to follow the erotic love story between Anastasia Steele and billionaire BDSM-lover Christian Grey, but this time the story will follow the life of Ana and Chris as the former gets upset after constantly being punished by her dominant boyfriend. The upcoming sequel is also going to bring some new characters that are going to twist the plot in the most interesting way.

Although, many of moviegoers will be interested in seeing how the crew shot those intense love-making sequences between Dakota and Jamie. Seamus McGarvey, Fifty Shades of Grey’s cinematographer, shared the details of all those sex scenes to New York Times. McGarvey told the publication that for all that kind of sequences, Jamie always covered his manhood. Dakota, on the other hand, covered her body parts with patches.

“We were protecting the actors. Jamie [Dornan] had a cover over his penis. Dakota [Johnson] had kind of a patch that went over her pubic area, and right round her whole body. We were in the curious situation, in postproduction, of adding [pubic hair]. I wouldn’t say it was one of the highlights of my career, but it certainly was one of the most surreal scenarios. We did have a butt double for Dakota,” he further added.

So, fans are going to see Jamie Dornan’s manhood in the upcoming part? To tease the fans, Jamie recently addressed all these rumors about him shedding every cloth from his body for a sex scene with Dakota. He told Entertainment Weekly that fans will have to wait for the film to hit the theaters

“The truth is that I don’t know the answer to that. You’ll have to wait and see,” he further joked

Even Dakota recently stated during her interview that all the sex scenes with her co-star have been strictly business and after a point, even they become very tedious.

“We’re not having actual sex. But I’ve been simulating sex for seven hours straight now, and I’m over it.” “I’m doing one [one of the sex scenes] today. It’s not… comfortable. It’s pretty tedious.”

This won’t be for the first time when Dakota talked about those erotic sequences that fan loved from the first part. During her earlier interview with Time, she told that filming all those sex scenes were not at all pleasurable and after a point, she was very uncomfortable.

“Filming a sex scene is not a sensual or pleasurable environment. It’s really hot — not in a steamy, sexual way. It’s just sweaty and it’s not very comfortable. And on top of that, my hands and legs were tied, and I was blindfolded, and I was being hit with this bizarre tool.”

Just like the actress, even Jamie got very uncomfortable while shooting those intimate scenes. At the same time, he recently stated that even if the studio will make a fourth film, then he won’t be portraying the character of a guy who enjoys BDSM.

“I’m actually finished with it. I’ve done Fifty Shades forever,” he added.

Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled to release on February 10. Do you think viewers will get to see Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson going full-frontal? Tell us your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]