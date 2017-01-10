Rihanna Reportedly Slams ‘Cold-Hearted’ Drake, Calls Jennifer Lopez Romance ‘The Ultimate Betrayal’

Rihanna is reportedly slamming former boyfriend Drake with a pretty major diss over his rumored romance with Jennifer Lopez, allegedly putting the rapper on serious blast for seemingly dating her now former friend.

According to an insider who spoke out to Hollywood Life, Rihanna is supposedly “furious” with Drake for moving on so quickly with Lopez and supposedly blasted the “Hotline Bling” rapper, who she dated exclusively for several months in 2016 after first being linked to the rapper way back in 2010, as being “cold-hearted” and a “liar” following their breakup.

A source close to Rihanna recently revealed to the site that the star is supposedly “really angry with Drake” after he posted a number of sweet photos with Jennifer to social media in recent weeks, while People reported that the rumored couple have been spotted out on a number of “flirty” dates.

As for why Rihanna is supposedly so angry with her ex and reportedly not afraid to diss the couple, the site’s source admitted that Rihanna allegedly feels as though Drake is “flaunting his relationship with [Jennifer] knowing it would hurt [her]” as she and Drake only called off their romance in October.

“Everything [Drake’s] done since their split has been cold-hearted,” continued the source about Rihanna’s take on Drake dating Lopez, which likely includes the rapper dissing Rihanna by calling their 2016 duet “Work” an “old vibe” during a recent performance. “They’ve always had an up and down relationship but Rihanna really thought he would still at least be considerate of her feelings.”

The Rihanna insider then went on to allege that the singer now believes that all the sweet things Drake said to her while they were dating, including his gushing speech at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in which he admitted he was “in love” with her, were lies.

“Drake said such sweet things to her, but now Rihanna feels like they were all lies,” the site’s source said amid Rihanna’s apparent latest diss aimed at the reported new couple.

E! News was first to confirm that Drake and Rihanna had parted ways after dating exclusively for several months last year, reporting back in October that the rapper and the singer were no longer dating and had begun to see other people.

“Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment. They are not exclusive anymore,” the site reported of the breakup, confirming that the two were no longer dating exclusively. “They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way.”

A source then went on to claim that Rihanna and Drake were “still in each other’s lives” prior to Drake seemingly dating Jennifer, even hinting at the time that there was a chance Drake and Rihanna could start dating again.

“Anything can change between them though, for better or worse,” the insider noted, which may be why Rihanna is reportedly so unhappy about Drake’s allegedly now dating Lopez.

But while sources alleged at the time that there was a chance of a reconciliation between Drake and Rihanna prior to reports he’s now getting cozy with Jennifer Lopez, Hollywood Life reported that Drake and Rihanna’s one time romance turned pretty sour in the wake of their breakup, leading the singer to throw a serious diss at her ex.

“[Rihanna] feels salty about how s*** went down in their relationship,” a source told the site last year about how Rihanna supposedly handled their breakup, noting that Rihanna did not attend Drake’s 30th birthday party in late October despite Entertainment Tonight reporting that there were a number of big name stars in attendance.

“[Rihanna is] still mad at [Drake] for many reasons” continued the insider at the time, months before Rihanna appeared to diss Drake and Jennifer for dating, alleging that the singer believes that Drake is “such a jerk who won’t commit and wants everything his way.”

But it’s not just Drake who Rihanna is alleged to have slammed following the breakup, as reports are claiming that Rihanna also isn’t on the best terms with Lopez right now.

ELLE reported that Rihanna actually unfollowed her former friend on Instagram after Jennifer posted a seriously cozy photo with Drake in December, while sources also revealed to In Touch that the “Diamonds” singer has been telling friends that she feels Jennifer is a “traitor” for seemingly dating her former boyfriend so soon after their breakup.

“Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends,” an insider revealed about why Rihanna is allegedly so “furious” that Lopez and her ex-boyfriend appear to be dating just weeks after her and Drake’s breakup.

“[Rihanna] even confided in [Jennifer] about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years,” continued the source, claiming that Rihanna allegedly views Drake and Jennifer Lopez dating as being “the ultimate betrayal.”

