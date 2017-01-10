Kourtney Kardashian Shares Instagram Photo Of Her Kids After Rumored Scott Disick Reconciliation

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing reports of a reconciliation, and as the rumors continue to swirl, Kardashian and Disick have been spending tons of time with their family, including their three children.

Following a family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, where Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were seen hanging out on a private jet and enjoying a shopping trip, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a family photo of herself, Disick, and their kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

The photo, which seems to have been taken in early December at her sons’ joint birthday party, is a current feature on Kourtney Kardashian’s app.

“Mason and Reign’s Fast & Furious birthday party. On my app,” she wrote in the caption of the photo, teasing fans of additional photos on her app. “This year, Mason wanted a Fast and the Furious theme complete with a monster truck bouncy house slide, mini race track, and the actual car from the movie.”

Along with photos of the party decorations, Kourtney Kardashian told fans, via Life & Style magazine, “The kids’ tables were decorated with matchbox cars and fake cans of motor oil and air tanks… For the cakes we copied cars from the movie and they each got their own cake so we could sing to each of them.”

Last month, a source spoke to Life & Style magazine and revealed that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were back on and ready for another child.

“You can see the chemistry between them again. They flirt and she giggles and they make little inside jokes,” the insider said. “Scott’s asked to move back into [Kourtney Kardashian]’s mansion after Christmas. It’s only a matter of time before [baby] No. 4 is on the way.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up in mid-2015 after he was spotted enjoying time with Chloe Bartoli, whom he dated before Kardashian, in the South of France. As fans will recall, Kourtney Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, was seen getting word of shocking photos taken of the former pair together on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Following her split from Disick, Kourtney Kardashian reportedly engaged in an on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber, who is 15 years her junior.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were seen together in October 2015 and continued to spend time together until last July, when they reportedly met up at a couple of nightclubs in Miami, Florida, where they were both celebrating the 4th of July holiday.

At the time, a source told People Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian was having a fun holiday weekend with her children and longtime friend Larsa Pippen when she and Bieber, who was in town for his Purpose World Tour, were caught at the same nightclub two nights in a row. The first night, Kardashian and Bieber reportedly visited LIV nightclub and one night later, they were allegedly seen together at STORY nightclub for Bieber’s Purpose World Tour after party.

Kourtney Kardashian “was there for David’s birthday,” another source said. “At first Justin didn’t pay any attention to her, but after wishing David a happy birthday he went right down to her table and brought her up to a private table behind the DJ booth.”

After being linked to Bieber for months, Kourtney Kardashian faced rumors of an alleged romance with model Younes Bendjima, but ultimately, she and Disick began spending more time together, and the Bendjima rumors fizzled.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 airing this March on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]