‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Scandal’ & ‘HTGAWM’ Return Delayed A Week By Trump Family Special

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder have been waiting months to see the next episode of their favorite #TGIT show on ABC. The new episodes were supposed to debut on January 19th, but they have now been pushed back a week and will show on the 26th. This move was made suddenly, and it is as a result of a special on the Trump family.

The most awaited show is Scandal, which has not made its new season debut yet owing to star Kerry Washington’s pregnancy. But while HTGAWM left fans on another huge cliffhanger, Grey’s Anatomy stopped short of revealing the secrets between Owen and Nathan Riggs, according to the Inquisitr. With a relationship brewing between Riggs and Meredith Grey, Riggs is getting further and further into the fold, but what exactly happened to Owen’s sister is still a mystery.

The pre-inauguration special, called America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, will only be an hour, but to launch the three titans of Thursday, they want the three shows to debut together for the sake of ratings, says Entertainment Weekly. Commercials were teasing the January 19th date, so it seems that ABC is scrambling to make the change without disappointing anyone.

But since everything went on break, the ratings on ABC have seriously suffered, with fans awaiting the outcome of the election on Scandal, and whether Mellie or Frankie will be the new president.

'Scandal,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'How to Get Away With Murder' Returns Delayed – Moviefone https://t.co/Evhob3C9a4 — Greys Anatomy (@GreysAnatomy36) January 10, 2017

But all of this must be a bitter pill to swallow for Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the Thursday dynasty, who was an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton. Rhimes wrote and shot the beginning of the new season of Scandal, with its own election before the real-life election results came in. But Rhimes was clear with the Hollywood Reporter that fans should not look for any similarities to the Trump/Clinton situation.

“I don’t know that there are any similarities. There aren’t any similarities. The candidates don’t have any similarities to the real-world candidates. Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira) is a hopeful and different Democrat. These candidates don’t equate. You can’t correlate the two.”

But the irony of a Trump documentary pushing Scandal back a week isn’t lost on everyone, although Bellamy Young, who plays Mellie Grant, says that fans need to remember that Scandal is a world of fiction and make-believe (and a world in which a woman’s entire wardrobe could be white, yet never get dirty).

“Our world is a complete fiction. When we came together in July and read the first five scripts, they were so beautiful and our writers have found a bit of a new way into the story and we keep going back in time. We find out results of elections immediately. We go back in time with different characters to find out how they got to that point. But you can’t help but be a human and be alive and have things resonate as the world has changed since we filmed it.”

But nobody can deny, not even Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), that there is something very Trump-like about Hollis Doyle, Scandal’s misogynistic blowhard. But Goldwyn says the parallel was not a Shonda Rhimes creation to mirror our current political state.

“The fact that it’s in counterpoint to this crazy political world America is living through is interesting but they’re not the same. We are not in reaction to that. Five of the first six [episodes] were written and shot before we knew anything [about who would win and how the results would play out].”

But when asked about the scheduling and the decision to move all three shows up a week, Shonda Rhimes stressed that she has enough on her plate, and scheduling isn’t one of her jobs.

“It has nothing to do with my job; I like to stay in my lane.”

Are you disappointed that Grey’s Anatomy, HTGAWM, and Scandal will be pushed back yet another week?

[Featured Image by Frederick Brown/Getty Images]