Are Pippa Middleton’s Parents Panicked Over Cost Of Wedding While Matthews’ Family Refuses To Contribute?

Pippa Middleton is preparing for her fairy tale wedding to her beau of 10 years, hedge fund manager James Matthews. The sister to the Duchess of Cambridge has made headlines as royal watchers and media members attempt to determine what sort of event this known party planner may be putting together for her nuptials and the details have slowly been made known, including Pippa and James’ wedding date, as well as the fact that the occasion will be obviously more low key than Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal wedding of 2011.

Duchess Kate’s sister was also spotted with well- known designer Giles Deacon, as US Weekly shares, which had speculations flying that he was in the process of creating her sure-to-be stunning gown and Pippa was seen at a local flower shop selecting bouquets for her big day, Although the spring wedding will not be as public as her older sister’s, the younger Middleton and her beau will surely have a wedding that is talked about for months following.

The current talk, however, is based on rumors that have been swirling that Pippa Middleton’s parents are a bit worried about the price tag attached to their youngest daughter’s big day. It obviously was not much of a worry when their eldest daughter Kate walked down the lengthy aisle while the world watched seeing as the royals likely picked up the tab. Yet, this time around, the Middletons, who are known as middle class and hardworking, are said to be struggling to pull together the amount needed for Pippa to enjoy her anticipated nuptials.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry shares about the rumors that are making the rounds regarding the cost of Middleton and Matthews’ wedding.

“It seems as though money is on the mind for Carole Middleton. In fact, there’s a new report that says Carole is worried that she might not have enough funds to pay for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ upcoming wedding. Sources say that the Middletons are worried that they might not be able to pay for Pippa’s wedding on their own. Despite their massive wealth, some are even saying that the Middletons ‘are saving their pennies’ because Pippa’s wedding is set to cost a fortune.”

Although fans are in disbelief over the dilemma, the claims continue that Michael and Carole Middleton are having a massive sale at their party merchandise business for the purpose of raising money to foot the bill for the big day. Additionally, claims are being made that Matthews’ family, one of the wealthiest in Britain, are refusing to pitch in on the cost of the wedding.

Claims of this nature seem quite ridiculous and nothing has been verified regarding the cost, but Pippa is said to be worried about making her big day a lavish affair that can be comparable to her sister’s, despite the fact that her ceremony will not be aired to the world. Obviously this would not be easy to achieve, and it makes it an even tougher task seeing as Pippa herself prefers the event to be an intimate occasion. In addition to this, rumor has it that it is actually Carole Middleton who is focused on making her daughter’s wedding the “event of the year,” as the publication notes.

” it’s Carole Middleton who is pushing to make this London’s social event of the year. But at the same time, Pippa doesn’t want to be upstaged either. That’s why Pippa reportedly won’t be including Kate in her wedding party. After all, this is her wedding day. She doesn’t want her own sister stealing her thunder on the happiest day of her life.”

Royal experts confirm that Kate Middleton will not be a part of the wedding party seeing as it would be poor etiquette,as it would mean that the Duchess would entirely steal Pippa’s spotlight.

