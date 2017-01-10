‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For Jan. 10, Solid Artifact Rolls And A Wretched Nightfall

Destiny players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are solidly into the grind this week. Bungie has made no mention of Iron Banner for the month of January yet, but Guardians in search of the coveted Tier 12 (T12) roll for Artifacts have a couple to choose from Tyra Karn with the Weekly Reset for January 10.

After a poor showing last week, Tyra Karn’s Artifact inventory is one of the best all-around selections since the release of Destiny: Rise of Iron. The lowest stat roll is 96 percent of the max for Memory of Timur, while Memory of Perun manages to exceed 100 percent.

The Nightfall presents a particularly challenging fight for Guardians. The final boss room promises to be a bear with the Exposure modifier and the only positive buff being Brawler.

Nightfall — The Wretched Eye

Ocean of Storms, Moon: The Devil Splicers made Taniks Perfected. He’s back in his old Wolfship near the Moon. Board it and eliminate the threat he poses.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Match Game — Enemy shields are resistant to all unmatched Elemental Damage.

Exposure — Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Void Burn – Void damage from any source is greatly increased.

Small Arms – Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Fresh Troops – Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Vosik

The first of two challenges for the Wrath of the Machine Raid tasks players with using all four safe rooms. Activate them using the extra SIVA charges that drop during the damage phase. Since Vosik can be taken down in two or three damage phases, activate two safe rooms during the first phase when they are lit up. Activate the final two rooms during the second phase when they are lit up or go to the third phase if needed.

Rewards include the Perfected SIVA Ornament for Heroic raid gear, an emblem, plus either 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Sylok, the Defiled Hive 2 Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx Cabal 3 Pilot Servitor Fallen

Modifiers

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Grenade Kill Bonus — Grenade kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Dead Shot — Kill enemies with precision shots in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Shock Trooper — Use Arc abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Oryx (Guide)

The Destiny King’s Fall Raid challenge caps off this week with special conditions to beat Oryx. The Challenge mode condition is that players must detonate 16 Blight bombs at the same time to bring Oryx’s health down from full to almost zero.

The rewards for Normal Mode are a guaranteed 320 Helmet or Primary Weapon, 320 Artifact, and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 Helmet or Primary Weapon, a 330 Artifact, Emblem, and a new Ship.

Please consult this Inquisitr article for a full guide on how to beat the Oryx hard mode challenge.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Thalnok

This mini-Crota boss plays similar to the final Dark Below Raid encounter in Destiny, with a couple of twists. It will require teamwork, as well. Like Crota, the only way to kill Thalnok is to bring his shields down to force him to kneel while a player whacks him with a sword dropped by a Knight.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Zone Control

Rumble Supremacy

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Taking Control Exercise your skills in the Control match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 30 Advantage Kills

Get 15 Captures

Get “B-Line” Medal 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved”, “Silver Tier Achieved”, or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Make a Rainbow Rapidly earn “Primary”, “Special”, and “Heavy Streak” Medals to earn “Rainbow” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Shock It to Me Use Arc damage to kill Fallen. 5,000 500 Anti-Splicer Complete Patrols in the Plaguelands. 5,000 500 Crushing Blows Use the Iron Battle Axe or powerful enemy weapons to decimate hostile threats. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Dregs Complete Dreg encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Perun Enemy Guardians with full supers and all enemies with low health are highlighted. 37 (81) Intellect /

46 (89) Discipline 109% Memory of Timur Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies. 38 (81) Intellect /

35 (78) Strength 96% Memory of Felwinter Lose your super, but gain one extra Grenade and Melee charge, and small boosts to all stats. Orbs grant Melee and Grenade energy. 156 (199) Discipline / 86 (129) Strength 318%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Sho’oulth, Horror of Oryx. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Citadel on Venus or The Hollows on Mars. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Sovereignty Defeat 50 Fallen in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Ambassador Complete 3 strikes in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Mercy Get 30 Arc kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250

