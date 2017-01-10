‘This Is Us’ Tonight: Cast Discusses What We Can Expect Going Forward

After a mid-season hiatus, the hit NBC show This is Us returns tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST. And while the show left off with some devastating cliffhangers — including what, possibly, could have happened to Kate’s boyfriend Toby — the new episode of This is Us tonight, according to the cast, will set the template for the show going forward.

Entertainment Tonight sat down with Chrissy Metz, the Golden Globe-nominated actress who plays Kate, to discuss what viewers can expect on This is Us tonight. Specifically, Entertainment Tonight wanted to know what was going to happen to Toby, Kate’s beloved boyfriend, who has also become a favorite character on the show.

Metz told the outlet that the outcome didn’t look good for Toby, and that everyone was going to “get a little closure” when it came to him.

“I think people will be very surprised, maybe a little on edge. But also excited to see what the next step is going to be with everybody. Right now, it’s about what’s going on with Toby. How and if can we fix what’s happened because at this point no one knows the diagnosis. All we know that he’s potentially flat-lined. If anyone loses anyone, it’s absolutely devastating. Absolutely devastating.”

Meanwhile, according to The Mercury News, we’ll be seeing other characters embroiled in their own drama when the new episode of This is Us airs tonight. For example, Randall (played by Sterling K. Brown) will have to come to terms with the fact that his biological father, William (played by Ron Cephas Jones), is in a romantic relationship with another man — namely, Jesse, who is also in his Narcotics Anonymous support group.

For his part, Kevin isn’t without his own problems: Olivia resurfaces after running out on the Pearson family Thanksgiving celebrations. While Kevin (played by Justin Hartley) is involved in a relationship of sorts with Sloane right now, will all of that change when Olivia returns?

As for Jack and Rebecca, we see in a flashback that the couple are currently looking for a new house to accommodate “The Big Three.”

Finally, according to Mic, when This is Us airs tonight, we may also find out what, precisely, happened to Jack after all this time. We already know that Jack isn’t with us in the present day, and elements of his death have been teased throughout the show. However, will tonight be the night that we finally learn what happened to poor Jack?

“Kate struggles to cope during the aftermath of Toby’s heart attack; William and Jesse grow closer, forcing Randall to become accustomed to their relationship; and Olivia unexpectedly resurfaces. In the past, Jack and Rebecca seek an affordable home in light of the news they’ll be having triplets.”

This will be the first episode of This is Us after the Golden Globes, in which both Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore were nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture.

Even though neither woman took home the Globe — the award went to Olivia Colman for The Night Manager — they’re still winners in our eyes!

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]