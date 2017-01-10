Jennifer Lopez And Drake Are ‘Serious’ Claim Pals, Inside His Promise To Make Their Romance Work

Drake’s romance with Jennifer Lopez is getting serious. Although their relationship is still new, Drake is determined to make things work with the pop star. How is Drake planning on making the relationship stand the test of time?

An inside source told Hollywood Life that Drake promised Lopez he’s willing to go the extra mile to ensure their romance stays strong. Lopez loves what she’s hearing but isn’t willing to go all in just yet.

“He’s making a lot of plans and promises right now, and Jennifer is really feeling it, but she’s also taking it with a grain of salt,” the source revealed. “He’s promised to do whatever it takes to see her when things get hectic. For Jen, actions speak louder than words, so she’ll be really happy if he follows though. But if no, she’s cool with that too.”

Lopez has good reason to be cautious. Drake has a history of short relationships and isn’t known for sticking around for long. He recently ended things with Rihanna after declaring his love for the singer during the VMAs. With Drake’s track record in mind, Lopez is simply “living in the moment.”

“She’s enjoying herself and living in the moment,” the insider explained. “She’s never felt more empowered, whatever this is with Drake it’s been very good for her.”

According to Daily Mail, Drake’s romance with Lopez is complicated by the fact that her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, is trying to win her back. Despite Drake being “totally enchanted” by Lopez, Anthony isn’t ready to throw in the towel.

“He feels that old chemistry… he thinks Jen and Drake are playing it up for publicity,” a source revealed.

Rumors of their romance first started after Drake was spotted watching two of Lopez’s performances in Las Vegas. He also shared a few photos of him and Lopez on social media, including one where they are cuddling together on a couch.

Fans interpreted the photo as proof of their relationship. Although they haven’t officially confirmed it, Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been spending more and more time together. According to Hollywood Life, the couple spent New Year’s together at a party in Las Vegas.

Drake performed at the event, which was held at Hakkasan, and Lopez was on hand to watch him from a VIP lounge. At one point, Drake started singing his 2016 hit with Rihanna, “Work,” but stopped midway and told the crowd, “That was the vibe for 2016.”

Was Drake hinting that he had moved on to another “vibe” for 2017?

Drake also organized a special dance for Lopez where they were both named king and queen. Lopez didn’t go to prom in high school and Drake put on the dance so she could partake in the experience.

Even still, Mirror reports that some sources believe Lopez’s fling with Drake is all for show. In fact, rumors argue that Drake and Lopez are collaborating on a future song or reality series and aren’t series about dating. Some sources even revealed that Lopez might be getting back together with her most recent boyfriend, Casper Smart.

“He’s a great guy and she knows it,” a source shared. “They just need a break right now.”

Others believe that Drake is just trying to get back at his longtime rival P Diddy. After Drake posted the pics of Lopez, radio host Funkmaster Flex criticized him for using the romance as revenge against P Diddy. Drake had a fight with Diddy at a night club in Vegas back in 2014.

Despite the rumors, it sounds like Drake’s romance with Lopez is for real.

“Jen loves the attention and she seems very happy to be spending time with him,” a source said. “Drake is very charming. He treats Jen with lots of respect. She seems very smitten.”

Tell us! Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Drake are the real deal? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]