Brad Pitt Receives Huge Standing Ovation At 2017 Golden Globes, Look Like Hollywood Takes His Side In Split With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt got a lot of love during the 2017 Golden Globes. In a surprise appearance at the event, audience members gave the actor a huge standing ovation. Did Hollywood just take his side in his nasty divorce with Angelina Jolie?

People is reporting that Pitt made a rare appearance to announce the upcoming movie Moonlight. Standing in a black tuxedo, the Allied star enjoyed long-lasting applause from his fellow stars before handing out the National Society of Film Critics award for Best Film.

“It’s born of the courage of a group of actors willing to strip to their sounds and express their humanism inside mistake and misstep and misdeed,” he told the crowd. “It is Barry Jenkins profound belief that we all stand at the threshold of change and forgiveness where we only grant acceptance and love to ourselves. Nominated for 6 Golden Globes, this is Moonlight.”

According to Us Magazine, Pitt helped produce the film alongside production company A24. The actor founded his company, Plan B, with Jennifer Aniston, who was not on hand during the award ceremony. The movie explores the story of a young African-American gay man and has been receiving so much praise that it might be in line for an Oscar win.

Pitt hasn’t made a lot of public appearances following his ugly split with Jolie. His first public showing was a few months back for the Los Angeles screening of Moonlight. Pitt has been keeping quiet in the midst of a nasty custody battle over his six kids – Maddox (15), Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Vivienne and Knox (8).

In the weeks following Jolie’s filing, Pitt came under fire for allegations of child abuse. Rumors claimed that Pitt has verbally and physically abusive to Maddox on a private plane. The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Service and the FBI looked into the matter and eventually cleared Pitt of all wrongdoing.

Last month, Jolie’s team of attorney’s filed documents that outlined her temporary custody agreement with Brad Pitt. The paperwork included details of the agreement, including the fact that Pitt agreed to therapy sessions and random drug and alcohol tests.

Pitt replied with an emergency request to seal the custody paperwork because it revealed sensitive information about the kids. A judge denied the emergency request, though Jolie later agreed that all the records related to the split should be kept private.

Unfortunately, the couple has not come to an agreement on the custody issue. Pitt is vying for joint custody while Jolie wants to retain full custody of the brood. Given their history of back and forth mudslinging, it doesn’t look like their divorce is going to end anytime soon.

For his part, Pitt has only visited his kids a handful of occasions since the divorce. Pitt was allowed to hand out gifts on Christmas Day before Jolie jetted the kids off to Colorado to spend New Year’s Eve on the slopes.

The divorce has clearly been hard on Pitt. According to Mirror, the actor looked slimmer than ever during his appearance at the Golden Globes. Even still, it is good to see that Pitt has a lot of support while he deals with one of the nastiest divorces in Hollywood in recent memory.

In fact, GQ is reporting that Pitt’s lean look made him appear sexier than ever during the award ceremony. Coupled with a tightly cropped head of hair, the actor absolutely stunned everyone in the surprise appearance.

In a night that was all about stars like Casey Affleck and Donald Glover, Brad Pitt proved that he can still steal the show.

