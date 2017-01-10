‘Attack On Titan’ News: Manga Editor Park Jong-Hyun Arrested For Wife’s Murder, Suicide Was First Claimed

The first editor of the Attack on Titan manga series was arrested for the murder of his wife. The crime happened in Tokyo and he had called it in as a suicide last year on Aug. 9, 2016 at 2:50 a.m. when he claimed his wife “collapsed” in their home in Bunkyo Ward.

PASH!’s February 2017 issue includes Attack on Titan with Eren, Levi and Erwin eating together.#AttackonTitan #ShingekinoKyojin pic.twitter.com/GNjXonSTHO — AoT Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 7, 2017

At the time the Komagome Police Station authorities arrived the residence, she was discovered face up on the ground in cardiac arrest. She was lying at the bottom of a set of stairs and confirmed dead an hour later at a local hospital.

Examination of the wife’s body revealed “no noticeable signs of trauma to her body that would result in death”, according to the Tokyo Reporter and later an autopsy showed that the death was due in part from suffocation from pressure applied around the neck.

Park had lived with his wife and four children and when he called in the incident, he reported that his wife had “fell down the stairs” and then later changed his story to his wife hanging herself from a handrail.

When authorities could not find sufficient evidence in Park’s suicide report, they launched an investigation.

Park Jong-Hyun was the first editor-in-chief of the Attack on Titan series of manga back in 2009 in the Bessatsu Shonen Magazine where the synopsis was that of large, mindless humanoid creatures that had invaded communities around the globe a hundred years before the series launched. After that invasion the humans built sizable walls to protect their cities and have always dreamed what it was like outside those walls.

As of last June, Park moved onward towards the Weekly Morning manga publication.

Attack On Titan Story

For those in the sci-fi/anime community unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, it all started when an inordinately over-sized Titan breached the community along with an armored Titan as well. Chaos then ensued and turns out there is something more behind the invasion of these horrid beasts as their main method of operation is to devour as many humans as possible. The main character, Eren Yeager, witnessed his mother’s death during this initial invasion and vowed to take out the Titans by joining the military forces geared to do so.

Now discoveries have been made about government conspiracies behind the Titan attacks and this is likely the engaging portion of the back story to the series. It’s a good thing that there’s an explanation for these mystical creatures other than them portraying gods of sorts. The genre is classified as a Dark Fantasy and the plot thickens as Eren was eaten by a Titan during an attack on the Trost District. Later a rogue Titan appears and attacked fellow Titans which later revealed that Titan was Eren himself. Considering there are government conspiracies behind all this, this does make one wonder if regular humans are somehow transformed into Titans after they’ve been eaten.

Is this some kind of biological warfare? An attempt to control the human race only to have the kibosh put upon the Titan army and whoever may be in control of it?

The Attack on Titan franchise ushered in other media such as movies, animated series, and the like. The manga books is in its 21st volume as of Dec. 2016 and gained popularity/serialization in the United States as of 2012. An online version allowed for simultaneous publication between Japan and the U.S. via comiXology and the Kindle Store platforms. Around 60 million copies of the books have been shipped.

Anime conventions have been subject to Attack on Titan enthusiasts from cosplay, voiceover guest appearances, and the like. What do you think will be the community’s response regarding the alleged murder charges brought against the first editor-in-chief of the Attack on Titan editor? Does this come as a shock as a family man suddenly turned against his wife?

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]