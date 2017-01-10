Kylie Jenner And Tyga Are Reportedly At Odds About The Upcoming Fight Between Chris Brown And Soulja Boy

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are allegedly fighting over the upcoming boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy.

As the feud between Brown and Soulja boy heats up, Kylie Jenner is reportedly facing relationship troubles due to her past beef with Brown — and Tyga’s close relationship with the rapper.

“[Kylie Jenner] forgave Chris for making fun of Caitlyn [Jenner] when he posted nasty and insensitive memes about her, but she didn’t forget,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life on January 9. “She wants Chris to get the beat down so he can for once feel what it’s like to be hurt, humiliated and to have people making nasty memes about him that will for sure come when he looses to Soulja.”

Brown and Soulja Boy have been feuding for weeks and as they prepare for their upcoming fight, Brown is reportedly being coached by Mike Tyson while Soulja Boy is taking tips from Floyd Mayweather.

As the outlet explained, Tyga and Brown are “like brothers” and have toured together and collaborated on a number of songs. Still, despite their relationship, Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to move on from her past issues with Brown.

“[Kylie Jenner] told [Tyga] that if they go to the fight, they’ll go together but will sit separately as she’ll be in Soulja’s section with his crew while [Tyga] will sit with Chris’ crew in their section,” the source continued.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga went public with their dating relationship in 2015 after Jenner turned 18 — and after facing several months a rumors about Tyga’s alleged romance with the then-underage Jenner.

Since going public with their romance, Kylie Jenner and Tyga have split at least a couple of times. In November 2015, just months after announcing their relationship, Jenner claimed to be single before reuniting with Tyga just days later. Then, in May of last year, Kylie Jenner and Tyga spent several weeks apart and were seen with other people. As fans will recall, Kylie Jenner began dating hip hop artist PartyNextDoor after splitting from Tyga in May of last year, but ultimately, she returned to Tyga and they appear to have been together ever since.

In other Kylie Jenner news, the reality star and her rapper boyfriend recently faced rumors of a possible holiday wedding. Following months of reports regarding Kylie Jenner’s possible engagement to Tyga, a source claimed the couple had tied the knot late last year at Jenner’s Los Angeles home.

“Wedding bells are ringing! Kylie Jenner and longtime boyfriend Tyga exchange vows in a secret ceremony,” a Life & Style report weeks ago alleged, via Gossip Cop.

“The wedding was very low-key and organized at the last minute. They only invited family and a couple of close friends because they wanted to keep it very private,” the source continued, claiming “Kylie was trying to hold back the tears as she and Tyga exchanged vows. She didn’t want her makeup to run all over her white Balmain dress.”

According to the magazine’s report, Kylie Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, attempted to talk her out of walking down the aisle and encouraged her to get married at a later date — when cameras would be rolling for their family’s reality show.

In response to the report, however, a source confirmed to Gossip Cop that Kylie Jenner’s “surprise holiday wedding” never actually took place.

