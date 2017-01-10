Pope Francis’ Message To Breastfeeding Mothers: ‘Just Like The Virgin Mary Nursed Jesus’ Pontiff Encourages Lactating Mothers To Feed Their Infants In Sistine Chapel

During an annual ceremony in the Sistine Chapel celebrating the baptism of Jesus Christ, Pope Francis deviated from his prepared address and encouraged mothers to breastfeed their children. During a time when breastfeeding in public is frowned upon, the Pontiff offered an encouraging word to the nursing mothers, reminding the world that it is one of the noblest acts.

Pope Francis managed to turn the cries of babies in the Sistine Chapel into a beautiful message that was aimed at eradicating the wave of criticism aimed at mothers who breastfeed in public. In fact, the Pontiff shared several words about babies, and connected them to the Christ child, mothers and the Holy Virgin. However, in the middle of his message, a baby began to cry, setting off a number of infants.

The cacophony of disgruntled babies may have been noise for some, but Pope Francis quickly understood that the babies might be hungry. Without losing a moment, the Pope reiterated his words about breastfeeding in the Sistine Chapel. Deviating from his speech, the Pontiff addressed the assembled mothers who were attending the baptism ceremony that marked the Feast of the Baptism of Jesus, reported The Guardian.

Instead of asking the mothers to get their children to quiet down, the Pope joked that a concert had begun as the sound of the cries grew, and lifted high into the chapel. He even reasoned that the babies might be crying because they were in an unfamiliar place, or because they had to get up early or simply because they were hungry, reported RT.

“The ceremony is a little long, someone’s crying because he’s hungry. You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus.”

Pope Francis told worshippers that Christ’s first sermon was made to the sound of his crying in the stable at Bethlehem. Hence, the Pope informed the mothers, who were attending the ceremony with their babies, not to hesitate to feed their young ones. A translation of the Pope’s off-script message to lactating mothers was posted by Zenit.

“Dear Parents, “You have asked for your children[s] faith. The faith that will be given in baptism. Faith… that which means the life of faith, because faith is lived, walking on the road of faith and giving witness to the faith. “Faith is not only reciting the Creed at Sunday Mass. It is not only this. Faith is believing what is the truth: that God, the Father, Who sent His Son and the Spirit, gives us life. But faith is trust in God, and this, you must teach to them [your babies], by your example and by your life.” “Faith is light: in the baptism ceremony, you will be given a candle lit, as in the early days of the Church. At that time, baptism was called “enlightenment” because faith illuminates the heart, makes one see things with another light. “Through Baptism, the Church will give faith to your children. And you have the task to make it grow, preserve it, and ensure it becomes a witness to all the others. This is the meaning of this ceremony. This is what I wanted to tell you: keep the faith, make it grow so that it can be a witness to others. “And then, begin the concert, it is because the children are in a place that they do not know, they got up earlier than usual, perhaps. When one begins one note, the other follows along… Some cry simply because another cried. Jesus did the same: I like to think that the first ‘sermon’ of Jesus in the stable was a cry, the first… And then since the ceremony is a bit long, someone cries of hunger. “So to you mothers: breastfeed! Without fear, all as normal. As the Madonna nursing Jesus. Do not forget you have asked for faith. To you, [is] the task of guarding the faith, making it grow, in order that it may become a witness for all of us. For all of us, even for us priests and bishops.”

Pope Francis’ message to nursing mothers comes at a time when they are under increasing scrutiny to avoid feeding their babies in public or cover-up the area while doing so. There have been several groups that openly fight the shame or stigma forcibly associated with the act of feeding one’s own children, whenever and wherever the need arises.

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time Pope Francis has openly encouraged mothers to feed their babies without hesitation or shame. He has routinely made the exact same appeal starting with a December 2013 interview with La Stampa. It appears the Argentine Pope has made it an annual ritual to boost a nursing mother’s morale, and ensure that these women have ample support.

[Featured Image by Vincenzo Pinto/Getty Images]