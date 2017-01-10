‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Episode 9: First Look, Release Date And More

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 9 release date is February 12 and the midseason premiere is gearing up to be action-packed as Rick and the gang are willing to fight back. Before the midseason break we saw a mini reunion at the Hilltop with Daryl, Michonne, Carl, Maggie, Rick and Tara. In the first look of Episode 9, which you can see below, Rick and Maggie appear to be talking to Gregory about rebelling against The Saviors.

First look of The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 pic.twitter.com/kmbkPD4nfo — Amna (@sansaxwinter) January 5, 2017

As of recently, Gregory has been obedient to Maggie demands. However, fighting back will probably be a tough pill for the leader of Hilltop to digest.

In the official sneak peak of The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9, Rick and the gang are working out how they can take on The Saviors. Daryl, who is a recent escapee, can divulge details about how Negan operates and keeps people in line. It seems like they have figured out that many of the people in Negan’s camp are working there unwillingly, and Rick talks about convincing another outpost under Negan’s oppression to fight back.

In Episode 6, Tara discovered a new community of women who are well-armed. Some fans theorize that she will eventually go back to convince them to fight against Negan. She already has one potential ally in Cindy, who went out of her way to help Tara escape.

It isn't too late to jump on board. Get ready for the rest of Season 7 with the Mid-Season Finale. #TWD https://t.co/IAQlNTphcl pic.twitter.com/HP4JXfYi8E — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 5, 2017

In the sneak peak, Jesus reveals that he got a long-distance walkie talkie that lets them listen into what Negan and The Saviors are up too. Jesus also reveals that he is going to introduce Rick and the gang to King Ezekiel and his community, who will eventually be valuable allies in the rebellion. This also sets up a reunion with Carol, who has been trying to get away from everyone.

In another sneak peak, Rick is seen talking to King Ezekiel about rising up against Negan, and it seems like Rick will have some success in building a formidable force against the Saviors.

Carol made it clear in Episode 8, she has no interest in fighting back. It will be interesting to see how Rick and the gang will convince her to come back and fight. She was not a witness to Negan killing Glenn Rhee and Abraham – maybe the deaths of her friends will get Carol, who is one of the more efficient killers, back on the team.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick, spoke about what to expect when The Walking Dead Season 7 returns.

“It’s probably the opposite of what you just witnessed,” Andrew Lincoln stated about the first half of Season 7. “Certainly from Rick’s point of view. You see a man in action again with some of the members of his closest family.”

Lincoln also spoke about Rick returning to his old self after fans of the series watched him become submissive to Negan and lose the will to fight.

“There’s a lot more levity, if you can believe that, than you’ve ever seen before in Mr. Grimes,” says Lincoln. “There’s sort of a freedom in him, a feeling that comes from losing everything, and also the thrill of the fight. It’s the thrill of the fight again. He’s back in. All I’m saying is that the band is back together.”

There are going to be 16 episodes in The Walking Dead Season 7 and the series may go on for five more seasons. There has been some talk about Carl Grimes meeting his end this season but it is all speculative at this point. Many predicted that he was going to be killed by Negan in Episode 7 or 8 but it seems as though Negan is reluctant to kill Rick or his son.

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 9 has a release date, February 12. So keep it in your calendars.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]