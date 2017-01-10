Antje Utgaard, Dubbed The Next Kate Upton, Is Unashamed To Bare All For Social Media Followers, Teasing Her Fans, Followers And Hollywood Alike

Antje Utgaard, the 22-year-old American beauty, has been dubbed by Playboy as the “Next, Next Kate Upton,” and by Maxim as a “gift from the Instagram gods” as her social media posts tease followers, flaunting the bombshell’s plentiful packages. Although the blonde bombshell is flattered by the comparison to one of America’s best-known models, the 22-year-old says that she hopes to make it in the world of acting, emulating strong and beautiful women such as Cameron Diaz and Sofia Vergara. Ms. Utgaard is not ashamed of showing off her voluptuous cleavage, which the social media star is proud to claim is “all natural.”

“I was extremely flattered when got the title of being the ‘Next, Next Kate Upton,’ but I want more than that and to get in with the acting community because I really do enjoy it.”

Thank you for 800K on Instagram ❤️ IG: AwesomeANTJAY pic.twitter.com/trGE4l9Wew — Antje Utgaard (@AwesomeANTJAY) December 29, 2016

Antje Utgaard has said that although she is flattered by the comparison to Kate Upton, the curvaceous beauty claims that she has different careers aspirations in mind. The social media superstar moved to Los Angeles from her small home town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin, to pursue her silver screen dreams of becoming an actress. She is part of a new breed of celebrity that has made waves, and now a name, through various social media channels. The bubbly blonde now calls Hollywood home and hopes that her social media followers will help her to achieve her lifelong dream. Antje hopes that her alluring social media status will lead to more opportunities in the field of acting, especially a role in a television comedy show.

The Social Media Reveal

One of the ways the busty blonde hopes to get acting work is by raising her profile status of social media. Ms. Utgaard already boasts more than 830,000 followers on her Instagram account, laughing at the fact that a lot of her followers are college boys. While social media has done its part to boost the career of the blonde bombshell, she told AdelaideNow.com, while vacationing in Australia, that she has had her fair share of trolls in the past.

“But there’s a lot of ways social media can be beneficial, especially when in Hollywood. It definitely has given me a leg up, I just kind of brush the hate off.”

The unashamed blonde has a healthy following on her Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter accounts, as well as her Vine channel. The beauty has confessed that alongside her Instagram feed, her Snapchat account is her favorite social media platform, admitting that although she has been doing this for only a couple of years, if it wasn’t for social media, her life would be very different than it is today.

Merry Christmas Eve Babes ????❤️ #christmas #model #losangeles #nyc A photo posted by Antje Utgaard (@antjeutgaard) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:28am PST

Bold Moves For The Busty Blonde

Admitting that social media gave her the confidence to pursue her dreams, the 22-year-old says that her fans on social media gave her the confidence to quit university in Wyoming and move away to follow her dreams of becoming a Hollywood actress. Antje would like to the opportunity to star in a comedy series like Friends or How I Met Your Mother and hopes to build her social celebrity status into an acting career. The young hopeful made her move from the small town to the big city after her Instagram page reached 100,000 followers.

Happy Monday! ???????????? A photo posted by Antje Utgaard (@antjeutgaard) on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:06am PST

Although Ms. Utgaard prides herself on being “all natural” through her saucy social media pics, the optimistic actress hopes to attract more female fans as she makes her move into acting. She has admitted that although she is all natural at the moment, she wouldn’t rule out going under the knife in the future for a few minor tweaks. Although being touted by Playboy as the “Next, Next Kate Upton” is rather a flattering comparison, the audaciously busty blonde has made it clear that she has other intentions for her young and upcoming career.

[Featured Image by Antje Utgaard/Twitter]