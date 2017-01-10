Channing Tatum Leaks Naked Photo Of His Wife Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum has shared a steamy naked photo of his wife Jenna Dewan on the internet.

Tatum took the photo of Dewan while she was naked on their matrimonial bed with just a duvet covering up her naked body. The successful Hollywood actor took the photo while his wife was taking a nap on Saturday. The couple attended the Golden Globe Awards later on that evening.

Channing could not resist stealing the moment with a snap

Tatum is a lucky guy to have married such a beautiful wife and he clearly knows it. This is perhaps why he decided to take the photo of his beautiful better half as she napped so that he can flaunt it to the rest of the world. The photo featured Jenna laying completely naked in bed. She lay on the side with one of her legs fully exposed. The beddings were however placed in such a way that her dignity was not exposed.

A black and white look at Dewan’s curves

Tatum added a bit of artistry in the photo by making sure that it was black and white but still showcased his wife’s curves in all her glory. It clearly seems that one of them likes to sleep in the nude while the other likes taking photos of such moments. Perhaps Channing was trying to get even with his wife because she recently talked about their sex life in the latest issue of the Cosmopolitan magazine.

Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body.It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that,”Jenna stated.

Jenner’s statement obviously means she has been enjoying her marriage to the fullest and the fact that Channing took a nude photo of her shows that he is quite pleased with what he has. Both of them seem to be enjoying their marriage and parenthood has also been a wonderful journey for the couple. Despite their busy lifestyle, they still have time for family which they spend with their lovely 3-year-old daughter.

The couple has a very interesting love story. They actually met while on the set of the film “Step Up” in 2006. Jenna narrated that Tatum showed up drunk on her door while drunk and wit a sombrero on his head.Dewan’s room was right below Tatum’s room.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about you. Let’s do this. I just want to be with you.’ From that point forward, we were together,” Dewan narrated what Channing said that sparked their relationship.

The couple has been very open about the details of their sex lives. Dewan stated that being a dancer was a huge plus for their sex life considering that dancers are quite comfortable. She also stated during the Cosmopolitan magazine interview that it has played a key role in keeping them happy. The two also seem to use the word “primal” a lot to describe their sex life.

Tatum and Dewan have been together for 11 years now. He posts regular photos of his beautiful wife. He acknowledged her in one photo during one of their anniversary celebrations. He expressed his love in the caption and most importantly he was excited about how beautiful she was.Tatum and Dewan’s love story is one of the love stories that start off on the set of a film and ends up blossoming into a successful relationship. Marital bliss is something that they take pride in. Tatum especially loves his wife as evident by the naked photo of her that he posted on social media.



