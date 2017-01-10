‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Michael Confronts His Mother As Gloria Stirs Up More Trouble

Young and Restless spoilers for this week reveal exciting twists brought about by a manipulative mother and a fed up son and his wife.

In a report from the Soap Hub, Tuesday will be filled with schemes and seductions as Young and Restless spoilers from the outlet reveal how Michael (Christian LeBlanc) finally realizes that it was not a good idea to be under the same roof as his mother, Gloria (Judith Chapman).

According to the outlet, Michael will confront Gloria on Tuesday’s episode and force her out of the house to prevent further damage and not allow the scheming woman to drag him and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) into more trouble.

Gloria [sashaying past Lauren and Michael]: "I'm going to stay with you and Lauren for as long as you'll have me!" #YR pic.twitter.com/BftoXxVc6l — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) December 22, 2016

Apparently, Michael’s house had been filled with tension since Gloria arrived especially after his mom started to drop hints about wanting to work at Fenmore’s.

According to additional Young and Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Michael will not allow Gloria to use him and get between him and Lauren who already declined to let her work there.

After their squabble, Gloria packs her bags and leaves to stay in a suite at the club where she spots Lauren speaking with an investor.

As the scheming woman that we know she is, Gloria begins to plot her revenge on Lauren caused by petty issues. She tracks down the investor she saw with her and bad mouths Fenmore’s poor customer service.

Meanwhile, Lauren heads back home to find Michael preparing an apology drink. They both admitted their mistakes, make up, and move on. Lauren shares how she may already have a solution for their Fenmore problem involving the investor she spoke with earlier, per the Young and Restless spoilers.

Today on #YR, Lauren comes clean with Michael and Phyllis confides in Billy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/z42VjYr5r3 pic.twitter.com/hbp5xlE7CD — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 9, 2017

But their celebration seemed to be a bit too early as Gloria’s scheme eventually works through as confirmed by a call Lauren gets from the investor who expresses his change of heart.

While she was flabbergasted at the news, it doesn’t take Lauren long before she figures out that Gloria is behind it, bringing more trouble in paradise between her and Michael.

Other Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Gloria will stir more trouble elsewhere as she impedes what could have been a steamy moment between Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart).

This week, a husband goes undercover, a girlfriend steams things up, and a business is under attack. #YR pic.twitter.com/6MtCFlQQOG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 10, 2017

Apparently, Chloe meets Kevin wearing nothing under her trench coat, convincing him to join her in a massage and a trip to the sauna. After flashing what’s inside her robe, the two begin to make out in the club’s sauna just before Gloria walks in on them. Clearing her throat from the back of the room, Gloria stops the two from what they were about to do.

Elsewhere, Noah (Robert Adamson) urges Nick (Joshua Morrow) to get over his animosity and make up with Sharon (Sharon Case) if only to allow Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) to settle down.

Meanwhile, Faith continues to ramble about family issues while playing chess. She expresses her concern about making the right decision on where she should live and who she should be with as Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) assure her that everything will work out eventually.

On the other hand, Victor tells Nikki about his retirement plan. It seems as though he is still not sure when he is ready to retire but Nikki believes that there would be more adventure waiting for them in the future.

Nikki calls Nick to tell him that their daughter needs support. Nick and Faith spend quality time together at the tack house after skating.

[Featured Image by CBS]