Will Nina Dobrev Portray Elena Gilbert In ‘Vampire Diaries’ One Last Time?

If recent reports are to believed then The Vampire Diaries Season 8 is going to bring Nina Dobrev for one last time as series’ most loved character, Elena Gilbert.

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 will be airing the second half soon with its finale to air on Friday, March 10. However, the creators and the cast of the show has not yet confirmed the possibility of Nina’s return to the show for one last time.

During the 2017’s Winter TCA Press Tour, when it was asked to The CW’s president Mark Pedowitz about Nina’s return for one final goodbye with the Salvatore brothers, he simply stated that Julie Plec has planned a fantastic finale.

“The best way I can answer that question is Julie [Plec], Kevin [Williamson], the studio and the CW promise a fantastic series finale,” he added.

Apart from Mark Pedowitz, even Julie Plec has told in many of her interviews that they are surely going to bring Nina back as one of the major characters in the series’ finale. During her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she stated that if the Bulgarian-born actress denies reprising the role due to hectic work schedule, then she would be devastated.

“I know that she 100 percent wants to be there and I, of course, 100 percent want her to be there. Honestly, let’s put it this way: I would be devastated if it weren’t to work out, so I have a feeling the cards will be in all our favor.”

This won’t be for the first time when she spoke about the possibility of Dobrev’s return as Elena in The Vampire Diaries Season 8. During her earlier interview with TV Line, Plec teased about Nina’s return in the show.

“It’s what she and I kind of agreed on when she decided to move on, and it’s what I’ve got in my head… She was very clear about what she wanted the next step in her life to be, and she’s doing a great job of achieving that. So I’m sticking with my side of the plan, which is to bring her back at the very end.”

Nina decided to leave the show at the end of Season 6 and her character was placed into some coma and is only bonded with Bonnie (played by Kat Graham). According to Hollywood Life, the only way Nina wakes up from that long coma is when Bonnie dies.

Ever since the network announced that the Season 8 will be the last season of this supernatural series, millions of fans are wondering to see Nina back in action. Many even speculated that if the actress will reprise her role, then it will create some problem between her and her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder. However, in a recent interview with Variety, the Lost TV series actor talked about the actress’ return to the show.

“Let Elena wake up and have these boys gone and never know any of this happened. As a producer, I do have a lot of information and then there’s a lot of information I don’t have. I want the audience to be happy, but I also am very pro-human. I don’t think these guys should have the ability to wreak havoc, kill everybody, ruin the lives of so many and then get out with a happy ending. I think the happy ending is that we got to go on this amazing ride with these two guys. They’ve lived long enough.”

The final episode in the series is scheduled to air on March 10 and is going to be directed by Julie Plec. Vampire Diaries fans, do you think that Nina Dobrev is going to return for the series’ finale and would you like her to share the screen with Ian Somerhalder? Tell us your views in the comments below.

