Slevin Monroe Sex Tape: Explicit Video Of Fetty Wap’s New Girlfriend Emerges Online

Slevin Monroe has a sex tape scandal on her hands, with explicit video of Fetty Wap’s new girlfriend reportedly emerging on the internet.

The video has been spreading on social media and made its way to small gossip sites including DNoble Daily. It’s not clear if it’s been confirmed that it is Slevin Monroe in the sex tape, but it’s widely reported that rapper Fetty Wap’s girlfriend is indeed the one seen in the explicit video.

Even before her alleged sex tape showed up online, Slevin Monroe — who is also known as Blu — has never been shy about showing off her body. She made a name as a model, with her Instagram page filled with racy pictures.

It wasn’t always that way. In an interview with HD-Body, Monroe talked about her insecurities when she was younger.

“ I’m from New York. I was born and raised in Harlem, a neighborhood in Manhattan,” she said. “Before my modeling I was just a regular girl with insecurities.”

Monroe also talked about the regimen she undergoes in order to remain fit.

“I try to eat clean and organic as possible,” she said. “I’ve been going to the gym 3 days a week with a goal to be more toned. I’m on a good way to achieve that.”

Slevin Monroe now joins a host of other stars to be seen in an explicit video. There have been other social media stars caught up in sex tape scandals, including Instagram model YesJulz who saw her own video hit the internet in August.

She later lamented the release of the video.

“I am devastated that this video was intentionally leaked. It was an old tape I made previously with an ex-boyfriend over a year ago. It wasn’t my choice for this to be shared and I am taking all legal action necessary. And although I was violated and exploited, I will not let this destroy me. I have worked too hard and have far more to accomplish. I thank those of my friends and peers who have offered support. I am ready to move on and ask everyone to respect my privacy and do that same.”

This is also not the first time that one of Fetty Wap’s girlfriends made headlines for some racy images that appeared online. Last year, Instagram model Alexis Sky was exposed after a fully nude photo appeared on the Instagram page and reportedly remained there for several hours before finally being taken down.

The nude photo reportedly showed Sky taking a selfie in in front of a mirror with no clothes on. It was not clear if the photo was uploaded on purpose or was the act of a hacker, as the photo came during a stretch in which other celebrities were targets for hackers.

One of those was singer KeKe Wyatt. As Hip Hollywood reported, topless picture showed up on Wyatt’s Instagram page before she took it down and claimed it was the work of a hacker.

“OMG!!!!!!!!!!!! PLZ FORGIVE THAT LAST POST … THERE IS HACKER ON THE LOOSE … OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’M SOOOOOOOOOOO SORRY FOLKS. THAT WAS A HUBBY PIC ONLY!!!” she wrote.

Alexis Sky had already split up with Fetty Wap months before her nude photo appeared online. The two had a fairly shocking break-up, as there were rumors that they were getting engaged followed by the abrupt news that they split.

Alexis announced the break-up in a series of tweets, saying that both she and Fetty Wap shared the blame for the relationship ending.

“No more 1738,” she wrote before deleting the tweet (via XXL). “I’m not going to play victim. I did some f***** up s*** too and said some f***** up s*** but I kept it 100 the whole time.”

Fetty Wap has been connected to Slevin Monroe for just a short time compared to his past relationships, but long enough for the two to be photographed together.

Slevin Monroe has not yet spoken out about her sex tape scandal.

[Featured Image by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images]