Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson Engaged Is Trending Again — ‘Twilight’ Fans Can’t Seem To Let This Couple Go [Opinion]

Phrases like “Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson engaged” and “Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson married” tend to trend on search engines and social media pretty often. The question is – why?

Well, it is largely because fans of the Twilight Saga long for their beloved Bella and Edward to still be together. While there was definitely a time where Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were dating, the two were never engaged nor were they ever married. Furthermore, the relationship between Kristen and Robert has been over for a long time. And, chances are there isn’t going to be a do-over.

Phrases like “Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson engaged” and “Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson married” trending on social media and search engines is nothing more than wishful thinking from Twilight fans who can’t seem to let this couple go.

When Did Kristen and Robert Date?

Per Pop Sugar, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were rumored to have started dating in 2009. This was roughly a year after the release of the first installment of the Twilight Saga was released. Naturally, most fans speculated it was their romance on film that made them the perfect couple in real life. After all, what fan of Twilight wouldn’t want to picture Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson getting engaged and eventually getting married? Anyone who loves the series wants to see the actors behind Bella and Edward stay together forever!

Unfortunately, that isn’t how the real world works. Bella and Edward are fictional characters – and Robert and Kristen have very much moved on with their lives.

While exactly when the two separated is unclear. Pop Sugar and other outlets have speculated the two split around July of 2012 when Kristen was seen kissing Rupert Sanders. Most speculated that Kristen had actually cheated on Pattinson with Rupert and the two only broken up when Robert learned of the affair.

The real question for Twilight fans at this point is why would you still long for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to get engaged and to eventually get married when you know she cheated on him? Who is to say she is going to be faithful a second time around? If you love Robert as much as you claim to, don’t you want him to be with someone who is faithful?

Kristen Hasn’t Dated Guys in a While

As the Inquisitr has previously reported, Kristen’s dating history has consisted of mostly girlfriends over the last few years. While Kristen did date a few men after Robert, she was not with them for very long. After breaking up with Rupert Sanders, Kristen Stewart started dating girls – and she hasn’t switched back to guys since.

Does this mean she doesn’t like guys anymore? Of course not. While it is a possibility, it isn’t something she’s ever admitted to. Kristen is also notorious for being pretty private when it comes to her love life. So, even if she has lost her interest in men – the chances of her telling anyone that are pretty slim.

But, that isn’t really the point. The point is she seems to be enjoying the ladies so going back to Robert Pattinson to get engaged and married isn’t really a theory that makes much sense.

Rumors of a New Twilight Movie

One of the reasons Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson married has been trending on social media and search engines is because there have been rumors of a new installment to the Twilight Saga for a while. Technically, the production company behind the movie has confirmed they would be open to the idea of another Twilight movie – no one else has ever discussed the topic. Furthermore, a lot of the actors and actresses from the Twilight Saga have moved on with their lives and likely wouldn’t return for another installment. This includes Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. And really, would a Twilight movie be any good without the original Bella and Edward?

Robert is in a Committed Relationship

The other big issue with people speculating Kristen and Robert are engaged or thinking about getting married is Robert is in a pretty serious relationship. In fact, Robert has been in a relationship with FKA Twigs since 2014. The two are engaged and set to be married – though there have been some rumors floating around that the wedding was off. It, however, is a little hard to believe rumors like that because it is not uncommon for Twilight fans to be the people who started them because they are still hoping Kristen and Robert will get engaged and married.

While Kristen’s relationships haven’t been as serious or long lasting as Robert’s has been, she isn’t exactly single and available to be engaged to Robert either.

The bottom line is Twilight fans do not seem to want to let this couple go. Kristen and Robert are not engaged and they will likely never get married. While there is a chance Pattinson could be married in the near future, it isn’t going to be to Stewart.

Twilight fans have the ability to enjoy the beloved relationship between Bella and Edward by re-watching the Twilight Saga, but they must find a way to say goodbye to the idea that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are engaged to be married. The romance between Kristen and Robert fizzled out years ago and isn’t likely to come back.

Are you a Twilight fan clinging to the hope that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson may get engaged and married one day or are you someone who is just sick of hearing about this non-existent relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments section found down below.

