Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Wants To Be A Bond Girl, But Only If Her Actor Of Choice Plays James Bond

Body advocate and plus-size model Ashley Graham surprised fans by admitting she would love to play a Bond girl in the 007 movies.

Graham said she feels there’s a Broadway girl somewhere inside her, but she hasn’t shown that side of herself to fans yet because she can’t carry a tune, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“I actually feel like there is a Broadway woman living inside of me and she’s never really been able to come out because I can’t really carry a tune.”

Her admission is what led to interviewers discussing a possible future movie career for Graham as the model stated she wouldn’t turn down a role.

“If somebody wrote a part for me, I’m not going to deny taking it.”

Entertainment Tonight then brings up the James Bond topic, but there’s only one way Ashley would ever be a Bond girl: if Idris Elba were to play James Bond.

“The only way I would be able to be a Bond Girl is if Idris Elba was James Bond. He is just so fine. He’s confident. He is sexy and he looks like the type of man that just takes charge.”

Ashley then jokingly stated she wouldn’t even need to be paid to co-star alongside Elba.

“I would do it for free.”

Apparently, the curvy model is serious when it comes to debuting her acting skills in a Bond movie— as long as her actor of choice is involved, of course. Ashley also mentioned her desire to host a talk show, something she said may be on the list for 2017.

“I’ve always talked about having my own talk show. I think that would be a lot of fun. Maybe in 2017.”

Refinery29 weighed in on the idea of Graham and Idris starring in the next James Bond film together as the site quoted some skeptical critics. It seems the actor is also into the idea of playing James, but Refinery29 states one Bond author isn’t so keen on it.

“We know Elba’s into the idea, despite one James Bond author’s decidedly racist assertion that Elba is ‘too street’ to play 007.”

However, the article goes on to mention Ashley is also demeaned when it comes to working in the fashion industry because of her size.

“Right, just like Graham is apparently ‘too curvy’ and ‘too small’ to appear in certain photos, according to some?”

But it seems like this fact would make Graham and Elba the perfect co-stars, according to Refinery29.

“It seems like prime time for a plus-size Bond girl and the first Black Bond to show haters a thing or two.”

The Daily Mail explained why Graham is seeking a new job to add to her resume after having broken into the modeling world.

“Look, I hit the beauty jackpot, I get it, but that’s not enough, you’ve got to have more to have longevity in this business. It’s always been, ‘OK, so what can I do now?'”

While Graham has millions of fans on Instagram, it seems not everyone is ready to see the model star in a James Bond movie. Readers posted their opinions on Daily Mail‘s article as some stated they hope it never happens.

“I hope neither happens in my lifetime, thanks.”

“Really? Bond girl? Really?”

“She’s no Bond Girl and Idris Elba is no Bond.”

However, some readers agreed with Graham’s choice of co-star as they jokingly told her to “back off” Elba.

“back off from my man” “He’s hot! I’ll play anything as long as he’s in the picture!”

While some people may have negative views when it comes to seeing Ashley act as a Bond girl, she’s getting plenty of love on social media. Graham shared several racy photos from her recent trip to Bora Bora, and most people had only positive things to say.

“Truly beautiful….”

It seems opinions are mixed when it comes to Ashley and James Bond. Would you like to see Ashley Graham star in a 007 movie?

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]