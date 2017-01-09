Kim Kardashian ‘Loved Her Slower Life’ After Paris Robbery, Source Reports

For Kim Kardashian, life changed dramatically after the Paris robbery, and things may never go back to the way they once were.

The robbery provided a wake up call of sorts for the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who initially made a name for herself by flaunting her lavish lifestyle — and her body — on social media.

But on Oct. 3, as Kardashian slept alone at her No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week, a group of masked men broke into Kardashian’s apartment. Once inside her room, the men reportedly pulled a nude Kardashian from bed, bound and gagged the social media queen, and threw her into the bathtub. From there, the men reportedly proceeded to search Kardashian’s apartment for valuables, eventually making away with $10 million in jewels.

The incident caused a huge change in Kim’s life, as the reality TV star was traumatized by the event. According to an unnamed source for People, Kim K initially had a hard time doing anything aside from spending time with her children.

“Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatized to deal with anything but her kids.”

In the weeks after the robbery, Kardashian was rarely seen in public, and she opted not to post to social media at all.

As it turns out, the normally-swamped mother of two decided she liked spending more of her time outside of the spotlight.

“As time went on, she realized that she actually loved her slower life,” the unnamed People source reported.

“She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.”

But as time has moved on, so has Kim. On January 3, exactly three months after the robbery, Kardashian returned to social media with a markedly different vibe.

On Instagram, for example, Kardashian has only posted photos of her family, including photos of husband Kanye and children, North and Saint West. Instead of the flashy photos of the past, Kardashian’s photos are understated and family-oriented.

On Twitter, Kim has spent time responding to fans who sent well wishes. In one post, Kardashian comments on her mother’s red carpet performance, but the majority of her posts are noticeably non-promotional.

Still, Kardashian has slowly been getting back to work since the Paris robbery. For example, on Friday, Kim and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic will teach a makeup Master Class in Dubai. The class, which had previously been scheduled for October, was postponed after Kim Kardashian’s robbery.

According to the report from People, Kardashian is “excited” about the trip and will be traveling with extra security.

“She is excited about her Dubai trip. She is excited about the change of scenery and is looking forward to spending time with her fans. She will have a big security team. She isn’t concerned about her safety. As of now, the kids are not coming.”

On Monday, officials announced that 17 individuals had been arrested in connection with Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery. Reports indicate that Kim’s Parisian limo driver was among those arrested.

Do you think Kim Kardashian should slow down post-robbery and live a “slower life” while her kids grow? Why or why not?

[Featured Image by Pascal le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment]